He could link up with a Liverpool favourite if he makes the move to Rangers.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The frenzied talk of Jordan Henderson making a blockbuster alliance at Rangers with Steven Gerrard is gathering pace.

A next manager search is firmly underway at Ibrox and their title winning boss from 2021 has been strongly linked with a return back to the club. Who comes back with him to Glasgow though in terms of his coaching staff has been a piece of mystery following time at Aston Villa and Al Ettifaq since leaving Rangers, and club hero Steven Davis is mentioned as one candidate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another is Henderson, the England international who controversially swapped Liverpool for Gerrard’s project in Saudi Arabia. He’s most recently been at Ajax in the Netherlands but more than one claim has suggested the midfielder’s next stop could be on the coaching staff with Gerrard in Govan.

Jordan Henderson to Rangers addressed

Record Sport’s chief writer Keith Jackson amid frenzied speculation around Liverpool icon Gerrard: "Let's not beat around the bush. Over the course of the last 24 48 hours, the momentum behind Steven Gerrard has grown and grown. The noise has become deafening. I think there's even suggestions that his backroom team is selected, that Steven Davis will be joining him as number two and that Jordan Henderson has agreed to move from Ajax to take up a player/coach capacity.

"I've got to be honest. About an hour ago I was coming to the conclusion that this sounds right. But other information has since come to light, I'm now less than convinced."

That was followed up on by Jim White via talkSPORT, the broadcaster adding: "Now we understand here this morning at talkSPORT that behind the scenes, the managerial situation is moving at a pace. The interim manager Barry Ferguson will be leaving with thanks but back to the football club will come Steven Gerrard, former manager of the club - the man who won them the Scottish Premiership title. Alongside Gerrard, a hugely popular figure Steven Davis and alongside the two of them as an assistant to Gerrard and Davis, Jordan Henderson. He would also be an assistant in there as well."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Steven Gerrard to Rangers thumbs up

Danny Murphy, who played with Gerrard at Liverpool, can see why a move back to Glasgow makes sense for his ex teammate. He said: “I'm not surprised because for Rangers it's kind of like an easy option. When did we last have success? Who brought it? Who was able to knock Celtic off their perch?' And it was Stevie wasn't it?

“He knows the club, he wouldn't have spent too much time finding his feet. He knows the league because he was there for a few years, so I understand it. I think the fans will be on board with it, the lack of experience around him... he had Gary Mac (MacAllister) with him last time which was important for him. There's no guarantee for Rangers, whoever they appoint, they're going to have to do some really big business in the transfer market because the squad is inept compared to Celtic's.

"They haven't got the financial clout yet, the takeover hasn't been completed by all accounts. It seems strange that the appointment has been made if they haven't got through the door and signed on the dotted line. It does ring true with American owners, we seen it at Birmingham with Wayne Rooney, they like big names."