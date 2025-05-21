Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard is heavily linked with a return to Rangers

Ally McCoist has some Rangers return doubts over Steven Gerrard - but Alan Brazil insists it wouldn't be the worst idea if you look across the city.

The former boss who won the Premiership at Ibrox in 2021 has been strongly linked with a return to the club. It’s not been plain sailing in management for the Liverpool icon since his exit from Rangers, leaving Aston Villa within a year of his arrival and a mixed spell in the Saudi Pro League with Al Ettifaq.

It was a topic that reached the talkSPORT airwaves on Wednesday’s breakfast show. McCoist was probed on the news when it was brought up by Celtic diehard Alan Brazil and broadcaster Sebahn Aherne. With reference to a video that emerged on social media as per the Scottish Sun a few weeks ago involving Gerrard, Brazil looked to put McCoist’s mind at ease over a possible return. It’s something Brendan Rodgers did at Celtic and that could spawn a Treble this weekend if they beat Aberdeen in the Scottish Cup final, having won a double last term.

Steven Gerrard to next Rangers manager debate

Brazil: "I mentioned it a couple of weeks ago, what about Steven after he left his job in the Middle East. He tries to wind a few Celtic fans up on social media so he clearly has a nice soft spot for Rangers. He's tried and tested, he’s won it there. Ally says never go back but I don't see why it wouldn't be a good choice.

Aherne: "Brendan went back. There were a number of fans who didn't want him but you go back if you can won. He stopped a great deal of happiness for Celtic fans, Steven Gerrard. He stopped 10 In A Row, he have them the 55th title.

McCoist: "Walter was another one that went back so there has been success stories. You're right to mention Brendan and there are plenty of good coaches who have gone back, no doubt about it.

Brazil: "They've got to make their mind up soon Ally?

McCoist: "Absolutely. You're right, you've got to get it done quickly so you give the new guy coming an opportunity to get ready for the start of the season."

What’s happening at Rangers this summer

The season is over at Rangers and in the end it was disappointing as they ended it without a trophy. It is set to be a busy summer amid the hunt for a new manager, with a proposed takeover backed by 49ers Enterprises in the works alongside new sporting director Kevin Thelwell’s arrival after time at Everton. An overhaul of the playing squad is also needed and that process is already underway with stars such as Leon Balogun on their way out of the club.

Time will soon be of the essence as alongside getting ready to challenge Celtic next season, the Champions League qualifiers are in July. Getting through to that arena’s league phase could bring in a major cash injection into Ibrox coffers alongside the takeover.