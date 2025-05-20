The next Rangers manager race is reaching a conclusion with a Liverpool icon now firmly in the frame.

Betting has been suspended by one bookmaker as the next Rangers manager race enters its final stages.

The names have been churned out the rumour mill thick and fast with the club looking to appoint Philippe Clement’s permanent successor. A host of coaches and gaffers have been linked to the role, including Real Madrid coach Davide Ancelotti, and now Liverpool icon plus ex Rangers manager Steven Gerrard is in the frame.

It has been claimed that he is a hot candidate to take over in Glasgow. Other names that have been mentioned are Rob Edwards, Gary O’Neil and Sean Dyche but now Betfair have suspended bets being placed on Gerrard arriving in Govan again.

Next Rangers manager betting suspended

This news comes following a flurry of punts on the 44-year-old to take charge. Gerrard has been with Aston Villa and Al Ettifaq since leaving Rangers and remains the last person to have brought the Premiership title back to Ibrox, back in 2021. A Betfair spokesperson said: “The return of Steven Gerrard to Rangers this summer may be edging closer as betting is now suspended on the 44-year-old defender to re-join the Glasgow giants. This comes following a flurry of bets with the ‘Gers target having previously been 1/3 to make the move to Ibrox.”

There has been further suspense added to Gerrard’s possible return to Rangers. It has been confirmed by former Liverpool forward Djbril Cisse that the potential next Rangers manager has had to pull out of an event the pair had planned next Tuesday, fuelling rumour that it’s with a next move in mind.

Steven Gerrard Rangers return hint

The former striker posted on Instagram: “Unfortunately, for professional reasons, Steven Gerrard just advised me that he won't be able to grace his presence for my anniversary next Tuesday, May 27th. My disappointment is great but my respect for my captain goes above all. What we lived together in Istanbul 20 years ago will go above and beyond. Big respect captain @stevengerrard#ynwa Ps: for all the dissatisfied, please send an email to @aja with proof of ticket purchase and we will find a solution to refund you.”

Gerrard said upon leaving Rangers to take on the Aston Villa job: “I want to say a heartfelt thank you to everyone associated with Glasgow Rangers, especially the fans, for the love and support you've all shown me during my time in Scotland. Winning "55" will always hold a special place in my heart - each and every one of you played a part in that and, believe me, there will be many more to come. I hope in time you can understand and accept my decision to move on but I honestly fell in love with the club and will always follow the team. Once a Ranger, always a Ranger.”

The season is over for Rangers and all attentions are on the new manager plus a squad overhaul, with a 49ers Enterprises backed takeover from the US also in store.