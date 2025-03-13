The disappointed Fenerbahce boss congratulated Rangers on Europa League progression, but felt his side deserved to go through

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jose Mourinho has claimed Fenerbahce were denied THREE stonewall spot kicks during their 3-2 Europa League shootout defeat against Rangers at Ibrox.

The ‘Special One’ watched his side overturn a 3-1 first-leg loss in Istanbul last week as they ran out 2-0 winners after 90 minutes in Glasgow, courtesy of a brace from Polish midfielder Sebastian Szymanski either side of the interval.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, two outstanding penalty saves from Jack Butland to deny ex-Southampton star Dusan Tadic and former Manchester United attacker Fred from 12-yards proved crucial before Mert Hakan Yandas blazed high over the bar to send the Turkish giants crashing out of the competition.

The visitors had multiple appeals for penalties waved away by Norwegian referee Espen Eskas with, most notably, lively forward Talisca booked for diving in the first-half in an incident which appeared to show he was caught on the edge of the box.

Asked to sum up his thoughts on the tie, a disappointed Mourinho told TNT Sports: “Best team on the pitch by far. Not by close, by far. We deserved to win over 90 minutes, we deserved to win after 120 minutes, we were the best team by far. In the first match I was honest and I had enough to say we made mistakes, we deserved to lose but in this match I also have to be honest and say we were the best team by far.

“We did everything to win, we deserved to win. The ref and the VAR decided that we should go to penalties because three penalties (go against us). Then on the penalties, we miss three. Congratulations to Rangers but I think my team deserves everything from me, from our supporters and even from Turkey as a country because we're the last club to represent them in the European competition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Obviously, I'm sad for my boys because it was a dream for them to go through and try to reach the final but I can’t be more proud of them.”

Quizzed on the warm reception he received from the Ibrox crowd before kick-off, Mourinho replied: “I didn’t notice, maybe because I was focusing on the game or maybe because they’re so enthusiastic. But I told my players there is no better place to play football than in the UK, even as an opponent.

“Because the stadiums are fantastic in their support but with a lot of fair play. They didn’t deserve to go through but they did, so they deserve to celebrate and to give some money to the pubs.”