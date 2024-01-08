Josh Doig Rangers transfer latest as rival Italian boss 'denies' £3.5m agreement

The Scotland Under-21 international is wanted by the Ibrox side after starring in Serie A against the likes of Napoli, Juventus and Milan.

Josh Doig of Hellas Verona

The door has been left open for Rangers to pursue a January transfer move for Josh Doig after a rival Serie A manager played down speculation linking the left-back with his club.

Ibrox boss Philippe Clement is searching for a new left-sided defender this month and there have been several targets mentioned including German-born Kai Wagner, who was released by MLS side Philadelphia Union last week.

Former Hibs star Doig also features prominently among that list of potential new arrivals and with his parent club Hellas Verona interested in current Gers left-back Ridvan Yilmaz, a return to Scotland remains a strong possibility for the 21-year-old.

Doig is also wanted by a number of rival Serie A sides including Monza and Torino, with the latter understood to be front-runners after reports in Italy suggested that a deal had been agreed with cash-strapped Verona.

It was reported that a bid of around £3.5m with their own player, Gvidas Gineitis being used in a player-plus-cash deal on loan was tabled over the weekend. However, Torino boss Ivan Juvic has poured cold water on those claims and stated that he would be unlikely to sign players unless any of his current stars leave the club in January.

He said: "I don't know what to answer. We haven't talked. Right now I have these players. Nothing happens here if no one leaves."

