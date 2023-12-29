All the latest news and transfer rumours surrounding Celtic and Rangers on Friday...

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Celtic and Rangers are ramping up their preparations ahead of this weekend's eagerly anticipated Old Firm derby at Parkhead, with both managers addressing the media.

Philippe Clement completed his first signing as Rangers manager on Thursday evening after securing the loan addition of Fabio Silva from Wolves. Meanwhile, Hoops boss Brendan Rodgers has been identifying his own transfer targets. We have rounded up all the latest news and rumours surrounding both clubs on Friday, December 29.

Rangers 'actively pursuing' two left-back options

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from GlasgowWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Loading....

Advertisement

Advertisement

As per a Scottish Sun report, Rangers have scouted two left-back options with a view to 'upgrading' their defence in January.

Borna Barisic has entered the final months of his Ibrox contract and is being linked with a permanent move away from Glasgow, while back-up Ridvan Yilmaz has yet to fully convince supporter he is worth the £3.4million they paid for him from Turkish outfit Besiktas last year.

The Light Blues are now said to be monitoring two new transfer targets, with scouts sent to watch German full-back Kai Wagner at MLS side Philadelphia Union and to the Netherlands to cast an eye over Norwegian youth international Fredrik Oppegard at PSV Eindhoven.

26-year-old Wagner, who broke through the ranks at SSV Ulm and Augsburg in his homeland before moving to Schalke, could be snapped up on a free transfer with his current deal expiring in the New Year. He has made 138 appearances for the US side, scoring five goals but was suspended by the club for three games in November after allegedly using a racial slur towards an opponent.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Oppegard, 21, was part of Valerenga's youth academy before moving to the Eredivisie giants in 2019 where he made his senior debut the following year. He was sent on loan to fellow Dutch side Go Ahead Eagles last term, making eight appearances after featuring sporadically for PSV's first-team.

Celtic midfielder ‘without a doubt’ ready for the Premier League

Former Hoops manager Gordon Strachan is confident Matt O'Riley can take the next step in his career by playing in the English Premier League and bag the Scottish champions another record sale.

The Danish international has been Celtic's standout performer this season, adding nine goals and eight assists to his impressive stats, including three strikes in the Champions League. That has alerted various clubs south of the border and has led to heightened transfer speculation, with Italian Serie A giants Inter Milan also tracking the 23-year-old.

Strachan believes O'Riley possess all the right attributes and is destined to play at a higher level. He reckons the former MK Dons star has the potential to top the £25million transfer fee earned from the previous sales of Kieran Tierney and Jota in recent years.

Advertisement

Advertisement