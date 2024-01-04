Rangers 'edging closer' to striking transfer deal as former Celtic star on the move
Rangers are getting closer to signing one of their transfer targets - additionally, a former Celtic player is making the jump to the NIFL Premiership.
As we progress further into January, the transfer window rumbles on. Celtic and Rangers are both working tirelessly to improve their squads and to an advantage over the other - who are the Glasgow clubs looking to bring on board today?
Rangers are keeping a close eye on a Scottish defender who currently plays abroad - they are thought to be getting closer to finalising a deal for the player. Meanwhile, a former Celtic starlet is readying himself to make the leap to the NIFL Premiership in Northern Ireland.
Rangers 'edging closer' to deal for Josh Doig
Rangers' interest in Josh Doig is relatively well-known at this point. They are having to compete with Torino for the 21-year-old's signature, but a recent report from Italian sports media outlet Tuttosport suggests that they may instead turn their attention to Ajax's Owen Wijndal.
If Torino decide to exercise a move for Wijndal as opposed to Doig, it would leave the door wide open for Rangers to strike a deal with the former Hibernian youngster. He won't come cheap - he is valued at £5.5 million by his current club, Hellas Verona - but the Gers could offer Ridvan Yilmaz in a swap deal to offset this potential fee.
Former Celtic man Ben Wylie set for move to Cliftonville
Ex-Celtic starlet Ben Wylie is on the move, according to the Belfast Telegraph - he is set for a transfer to Cliftonville in the NIFL Premiership after a brief spell with Ytterhogdals IK in Sweden.
A Northern Ireland native, it is understood that 'several' clubs in his home country are current vying for his signature - nevertheless, Cliftonville are thought to be leading the race. He signed for Celtic in 2020, spending a couple of years playing for their B team and U18s - he never made a senior appearance for the Celts, though.