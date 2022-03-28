The iconic Scotland and Hoops hero reckons fan disharmony could hamper an exciting end to their season

Rangers managing director Stewart Robertson was the subject of banners protesting against the Ibrox club's decision to take part in the Sydney Super Cup with Celtic in November. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

Sir Kenny Dalglish has urged Rangers their Premiership title defence could suffer unless the club call a ‘truce’ with various supporter groups over their off-field situation.

Following the Light Blues announcement of their intention to participate in the four-team Sydney Super Cup friendly tournament later this year, that will include an Old Firm match against Celtic, tempers have flared among large sections of the club’s fan-base.

Fans have voiced their outrage at being the support act to what is effectively being widely billed as the ‘Ange Postecoglou homecoming tour’, with several protests taking place at recent games.

Play was stopped for the third time in the match at Dens Park on Sunday when Rangers fans again threw toilet rolls into the goalmouth. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

A row broke out last week as Rangers hit back at Club 1872 after releasing a statement which called into question how the club is being run.

The spat comes with just under a week to go until the biggest Glasgow derby showdown of the season to date at Ibrox, with the Gers still trailing their rivals by three points ahead of a pivotal game that could have serious implications on the title race.

Former Celtic and Scotland icon Dalglish has fired a warning shot to Rangers and their fans to put their differences aside until the summer to focus on a a crucial end to the campaign.

He said: “I’m sure Rangers would love to have that harmony on and off the park right now.

“It’s been quite a week at Ibrox, starting with the demonstrations at Dens Park, then on to the statements and arguments between the board and some of the club’s fans groups.

“It has not been very pleasant. The situation looks as though it could run and run for a while, but they all need to find a way to call a truce, and park their differences until the end of the season.

“Fans have every right to be heard, and their opinions should always be taken into account, but the football team is into the last seven league games of the season, in the semi-final of the Scottish Cup, and the last eight of the Europa League.

“It’s going to be an exciting end to the campaign, and Rangers are in the running for three trophies. The focus should be on that, and everyone should be 100% behind Giovanni van Bronckhorst and his players.

“The team is still doing very, very well but if the arguing between the board and the fans continues, it could very well bite, and cause damage to what happens on the pitch.