The ex-Ibrox frontman admits he could see the result coming and goal scorer Lundstram shared his disappointment

Kenny Miller admits he could see Rangers 1-1 draw against Hearts coming after watching his former club pass up a host of chances put the game to bed at Ibrox.

The Light Blues looked on course to extend their lead at the top of the Scottish Premiership only to be pegged back in the closing minutes as Craig Halkett’s header ensured the Jambos unbeaten start to the season remained intact.

Gers boss Steven Gerrard has tasked his strike force to sharpen up in front of goal and ex-frontman Miller believes it was a missed opportunity to open a gap at the top of the table.

Speaking on Sky Sports, he said: “For me, I think this result has potentially been coming.

“When you are 1-0 up and you are on top and you’ve had the chances that Rangers had, you need to punish teams.

“When you get to that stage and it’s still 1-0, or sometimes even when it’s 2-0, you can always get pegged back.

“And when you concede in the last minute, there is obviously not a lot of time to recover from that to go and get the three points.

“I’m sure he’ll (Steven Gerrard) be disappointed because it was an opportunity to put a little bit of daylight and maintain that gap at the top of the league.

“It was a disappointing end to the game for Rangers.”

Gers goal scorer John Lundstram spoke of his disappointment at not putting the game to bed.

He admitted: “I thought we did enough to come away with three points but we shot ourselves in the foot at the end.

“We created plenty of chances to bury the game. We need to be winning games like this.