There’s plenty to dissect as we enter the final days of the summer transfer window, especially as Rangers’ current situation continues to attract debate from fans and professionals alike.

The Rangers Fan Advisory Board has called for manager Russell Martin to be sacked by the club following their nightmare Champions League play-off result against Club Brugge during the week.

Celtic and Rangers will face each other in the first Glasgow Derby of the Scottish Premiership season today, before the countdown to the transfer deadline begins.

Rangers verdict on Bojan Miovski signing

Rangers are working on bolstering as many areas of the team as they can before the window slams shut, with an improvement in attack currently at the forefront of the transfer talks. One player they have signed is Bojan Miovski, who has joined from Girona on a four year deal, a year on from leaving Premiership rivals Aberdeen. Head coach Martin and sporting director Kevin Thelwell have provided their transfer verdicts.

Martin said: “We’re delighted to bring Bojan to Rangers. His movement, intelligence, and ability to score goals make him a real asset and he will further strengthen our attacking options. He knows all about the Scottish Premiership, and has a strong track record of performing and contributing in the league so I am excited to welcome him to our squad.”

Thelwell added: “Bojan is a player we’ve tracked closely, and we’re thrilled to have secured his signature. He’s proven himself as a consistent goal scorer and brings a level of quality that aligns perfectly with our ambitions. The knowledge he already has of the Scottish Premiership is a huge advantage, and I look forward to seeing what he can achieve here at Rangers.”

EFL club ‘waiting on Celtic green light’ for £7m deal

Swansea City are ‘waiting on a Celtic green light’ to bring Adam Idah to South Wales before the summer deadline. The EFL Championship side are looking to bolster their attack with the addition of Idah but the Hoops aren’t willing to sell unless a replacement is found first.

According to Anthony Joseph of Sky Sports, Idah had completed a medical with the Swans and agreed personal terms, but Brendan Rodgers has demanded Celtic bring in a replacement before they allow a sale.

The man on the radar for the Scottish champions is Anderlecht’s Kasper Dolberg. The Hoops are looking to get a deal finalised before the deadline, which could trigger the domino effect leading to Idah’s sale. A deal, should it come to fruition, is said to be worth £7 million.

As things stand, Celtic are in competition with Borussia Monchengladbach for the signature of Dolberg but according to journalist Rudy Galetti, it’s the Hoops who are ‘currently pushing the hardest’ to bring him to Parkhead before the transfer window closes for the remainder of the year.

“The race for the Anderlecht striker is still open and anything can happen in the next few hours,” Galetti wrote on social media.