Rangers sporting director Kevin Thelwell is set to tap into his Wolves connections as the Ibrox side get to make a key hire.

It’s been a period of change under new owners 49ers Enterprises and Andrew Cavenagh, with Russell Martin already replaced as head coach by Danny Rohl. There are changes in other departments too with the youth academy one area where Rangers are set to ramp up.

According to The Training Ground Guru, Jon Hunter-Barrett will end a 14-year association with Wolves to become Rangers’ new academy director. Thelwell worked with during his time at the Premier League side, but has already received flak for hires of people he has worked with previously, namely his son after arriving as head of recruitment.

Who is Rangers new academy director?

Reporting reads: “Jon Hunter-Barrett is leaving Wolves after 14-and-a-half years to become the new Academy Director at Rangers. Hunter-Barrett will start his new role at the turn of the year in a move that will reunite him with Rangers Sporting Director Kevin Thelwell, with whom he worked at Wolves.

“Thelwell was Academy Manager at Molineux when Hunter-Barrett first joined the club, as a coach and scout, in May 2011. After that, Hunter-Barrett rose to become Foundation Phase Lead, Head of Coaching and then, in June 2022, the Academy Manager. He is a UEFA A Licence coach and also holds the Masters in Sporting Directorship. Rangers have not had a permanent Academy Director since June 2024, when Zeb Jacobs (now at Feyenoord) exited.

“Professional Development Phase Manager (and Under-21s Lead) David McCallum has been doing the job on an interim basis since then. Wolves placed 29th in TGG’s Academy Productivity Rankings for 2024/25, up from 32nd the year before. The club are advertising on TGG for a new Academy Director.”

Why did Kevin Thelwell hire his son at Rangers?

On hiring Robbie Thelwell, his dad and Rangers’ sporting director responded: “Optically, we all agreed when we made this step to appoint Robbie that he was going to be seen in a particular way. But the reality of the situation is that we want to bring the very best talent here to Rangers. My view on Robbie's career and his situation is he didn't need my help in football.

"He worked at Aston Villa as a senior scout. He then moved to Norwich City as head of scouting, then got promoted to player pathways manager. And before we recruited Robbie, two Premier League clubs wanted to take him. Dan Purdy, the technical director he'll work for, wanted to take him to Everton.

"When I was there, I told him that shouldn't be the case and I didn't think he was ready. But when the situation came around again and Dan wanted to take him again, it was very difficult to say no. What we did do, right at the very start of that process, was to talk to Patrick Stewart, Andrew Cavenagh, Paraag Marathe and the board about the situation. I was extremely transparent about it. Robbie probably went through a more rigorous process than anybody else who is employed by this club, truth be known. What I do know is that he will work 25/8 to be successful in this club."