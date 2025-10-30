The former Dundee, Hearts and Southampton man thinks the new boss has transformed one particular individual.

Danny Rohl has already put his stamp on his Rangers team just three games into his tenure.

The new Ibrox gaffer played five at the back against Hibs in their 1-0 victory at Easter Road, a system Rangers fans haven’t seen for years. John Souttar, Nasser Djiga and Derek Cornelius played behind Max Aarons and Jayden Meghoma on the wings in the new system.

Despite Rangers keeping a clean sheet in Leith, it was far from comfortable, as Thibault Klidje missed from close range for the home side, while Jamie McGrath’s penalty was saved by Jack Butland. In the end Danilo’s left-footed strike on the five minute mark was enough to separate the two sides.

Former Rangers player and coach, Neil McCann was particularly impressed with the man at the heart of the Rangers defence, who had previously fallen out of favour with Russell Martin after showing some poor signs of form. Perhaps, under Rohl, we could be looking at a new man.

McCann believes tactical tweak aids Wolves loanee

Nasser Djiga has been on the receiving end of a lot of criticism for his Ibrox performances since signing on loan from Wolves in the summer. However, McCann believes the new system will help the 22-year old. Speaking on BBC Sportscene after the Hibs win, he said: “At times under Russell Martin, the two centre-backs were left isolated but the one thing he (Djiga) has got is an aggression to his game and another thing he’s got is an afterburner.

“The gaps between the centre-backs were good tonight but still it is a work in progress. He did used to struggle but I think it was generally how Rangers were playing the full-backs were either inside or they were one high and one inside and they never ever had any cover.

“Maybe that’s why Russell Martin wanted to play high because of the pace of Djiga but you can’t go two for two at times and Rangers were doing that early on in the season. But with three centre-backs it maybe allows him just to kind of pick his time when to step up, but he played really well tonight and he was a big part of that clean sheet.”

A new era

After Wolves had only just signed him in the summer for around £10m from Red Star Belgrade, Djiga came to Ibrox with high expectations and was living up to them with some quality performances in Europe against the likes of Panathinaikos and Viktoria Plzen.

However, as the team’s form deteriorated towards the start of the domestic season, so did that of the Burkina Faso International, who struggled to get up to speed with the Scottish game. His sending off against Dundee in the Light Blues’ first home league game of the season was an example of this.

Since then, the youngster has struggled to make his way back into the side, behind Souttar and Cornelius ahead of him in the pecking order. Perhaps, in a Danny Rohl system, with more protection around him, McCann may be right and we will see why Wolves paid the big bucks for him.