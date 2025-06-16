A key Rangers figure could step in to hand out some key advice to those at Leeds United.

A Rangers powerbroker is set to share best practices with Leeds United this summer transfer window.

49ers Enterprises are already in control at Elland Road and alongside US health insurance tycoon Andrew Cavenagh, they have completed a takeover of Rangers. Kevin Thelwell has also arrived at the club as sporting director, armed with experience of the Premier League with Everton and Wolves, alongside New York Red Bulls in the MLS.

Amid their shared connection, it’s been claimed in the Athletic that with Leeds United just promoted to the Premier League, Thelwell will be used if they need advice over the course of the window. Paraag Marathe is a direct link between Rangers and Leeds United, serving as vice chair to Cavenagh at Ibrox and chairman at Elland Road, a key player within 49ers Enterprises

Kevin Thelwell to assist at Leeds United

It’s stated in the report: “Whether it is finding the right players, establishing what it takes to stay up, set-piece maximisation or how other promoted clubs survived, sources at Leeds say these analysts have left no stone unturned.

“This stretches as far as having an analyst working on tracking-data analysis — which involves a player’s location and movement across a game of football. Leeds are also recruiting people with specialisms in biomechanics — how a person moves when playing football — to be able to do more body-specific analysis.

“The data is one side of the equation, but there are nuances in the decisions the key voices in the club need to make. Gretar Steinsson, technical director at 49ers Enterprises having had that role at Elland Road and been performance director at Tottenham Hotspur, and Kevin Thelwell, now sporting director with 49ers Enterprises-owned Scottish giants Rangers following previous similar positions with Wolverhampton Wanderers and Everton, are experienced heads the executives at Leeds can go to for advice.

“Leeds sources have been at pains to point out no player is forced on the manager, and neither does he force one on the club. Every signing must have agreement from scouts, manager, strategy, planning and finance. If one of those boxes is not ticked, the player concerned is not signed.”

How 49ers look to convince players of signing for them

The report goes on to detail the type of methods that the 49ers have used south of the border with Leeds United in order to try and tempt new recruits. It hints that experiences of late like wins over Celtic and European nights to savour may be used to attract talent if the Leeds model is copied.

It adds: “When the sporting director, Adam Underwood, and the head of recruitment, Alex Davies, with occasional help from managing director Robbie Evans, pitch to prospective signings, they boot up video from February 23, 2024.

“Those clips are just a small fraction of the presentations they are making to players, but that night, and Leeds’ Championship title parade through the city just a few weeks ago, cut to the chase on what a behemoth this club is.”