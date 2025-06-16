The Rangers transfer target is a man well known to the Ibrox head coach.

They have history together - now could Russell Martin reunite with one of his old charges?

The Ibrox head coach is set to be backed in the transfer market by 49ers Enterprises and Andrew Cavenagh, the new owners at Rangers. One player who has already been linked is Harry Darling, who is a free agent after leaving Swansea City, where he worked with the new Ibrox boss.

Martin also brought Darling in to work with him at MK Dons from Cambridge United. It was there that the defender has credited the ex centre back with pulling off what was branded a major deal in his career.

What Rangers transfer target has said about Russell Martin

He said in the club announcement: “As soon as I heard about the move here I wanted to get it done. Russ has shown full confidence in me. The way he wants to play football suits me down to the ground. I see myself as a ball-playing centre-back, but one who prides himself on keeping clean sheets too. I’m an ambitious person and I think this Club suits me in that aspect. I just can’t wait to meet my teammates and get started.”

Martin said of the deal: “Harry is a player we have been keeping tabs on for some time. We’ve watched a lot of him, particularly in the last few months and he’s been our number one target at this position. It’s an important position with the way we want to play and we’ve been able to go and get one of the best central defenders in League Two and one of the best young talents at this level.

“We were looking towards the summer as a time to bring him in but, with Richard leaving, it sped that process up. The Chairman, Andy and Liam have worked very hard to get this deal done. It’s a significant deal for the Football Club and it’s an important signing for us, short term and in the long term as well. We’re delighted to get it over the line.”

Swansea City connection

Darling then followed Martin to Wales and couldn’t have been more complimentary upon joining him again. He said: "I was with [Martin] at my last club and we've stayed in contact. I love working with him and it's such a big club. I've heard really good things about it so those were the two reasons I want to come here. I know the way the manager plays so it was just a case of getting the deal over the line - I just can't wait to get started."

Martin said then as quoted by the BBC: "He's very young and hungry and he possesses all the attributes you need to play at the very top, in my opinion, and it's up to us to help him unlock those now. He's got athleticism, mentality, technical ability and, first and foremost, he's a great character. It's a really brilliant signing for the club in terms of investment."