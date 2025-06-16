Some of the latest Rangers transfer headlines as one star heads for the exits and anothe returns.

A Rangers transfer negotiation is reaching its end game - as another star is hammered ahead of a return to the Ibrox fold.

The Light Blues have been linked with a host of names as the summer window officially opens. There are exits on the cards too and striker Cyriel Dessers looks closest to the departure lounge amid talks with Greek side AEK Athens over a move to sunnier shores.

While he has scored in plentiful supply for Rangers, the chances he misses proves equally frustrating for fans and onlookers. Now new claims from Sportal suggest that AEK have entered the most crucial part of the transfer dance when it comes to striker a deal with Rangers for Dessers.

They claim: “AEK has reached the most critical part of the Dessers transfer case and will fight to end it. When AEK entered the Cyriel Dessers case strongly, they knew the high degree of difficulty. Difficult to convince the Nigerian forward, difficult to reach a deal with Rangers. However, they managed to bring the case to a point, which as you read very early this morning on Sportal.gr, is going very well. Certainly with Dessers' side, but also with Rangers' side.

“The bottom line is that the case has entered its most critical part. Since they and Dessers reached the point where they only lacked small details for a final deal, AEK have thrown all their weight into the effort to reach an agreement with the Scots given that there is a financial gap. Not very small, but not unbridgeable.

“It is important that Rangers intends to sell Dessers. That is why they gave him permission to negotiate with teams, mainly with AEK. The Scots also have no reason to want this case to drag on, as if there is a sale agreement, the money will be given to acquire the forward. Of course, this does not mean that they will easily fall far short of the demands of approximately six million, which AEK does not intend to reach. Obviously, there is an open line between the two sides. Given that the most crucial effort on the part of AEK is underway, to bring the Scots' demands closer to its own measures.”

Meanwhile, midfielder Jose Cifuentes is set for an uncertain future after his own time in Greece, heading back to Rangers as per Metrosport who claim Aris are not taking the chance to sign him permanently. They also make strong claims of discipline issues during time at the Greek club.

They claim: “The extra grace period for the Aris-Rangers negotiations for Mr. Jose Cifuentes has also passed, which was the 15th of June , and thus the topic surrounding the name of the Ecuadorian midfielder will be significantly limited, unless the devotees of his stay see new rounds of negotiations. A "good" footballer, with several good moments, but whose moments of instability were more numerous, a fact that both the former manager (Mantzios) and the current (Ouzounidis) understood.

“Last October, the Ecuadorian midfielder had a falling out with his former coach due to disciplinary issues. The issue was resolved with a fine, and then many people got involved with the player, so that he could get over it, so that he could get over it in other ways down the road. Ouzounidis' arrival was combined with discussions and psychological boosts, as it was with other "names" on the roster, seeing that some characters want something more special (and from special management). And in the end, it wasn't that Cifuentes wasn't capable of giving more. It was simply a question of what his psychological state would be like during the week. Stability and consistency in character, and by extension, in competitive character, were the source of the grimaces, not whether he knew football.”