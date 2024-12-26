Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Rangers transfer speculation has followed the forward.

A Rangers star has learned a defenitvie transfer verdict from a possible suiotr in one of Europe’s top five leagues.

Cyriel Dessers has cut a marmite figure at Ibrox since signing in 2023. While he has scored goals, his all-round play and several missed chances has sparked frustration. Form of Hamza Igamane and Danilo may also push him down the pecking order in Govan.

Le Republic Sportif have claimed that St Etienne in France’s Ligue 1 could make a move for the Nigerian international. Olivier Dall’Oglio was in charge when Dessers was first linked but he has now been sacked and replaced by Eirik Horneland.

They are fighting for survival and the new boss wants to focus on what is at his disposal rather than seek transfer market solutions right now. He said to L’Equipe: “We want to be a proactive team which goes on the offensive very quickly while remaining focused on defence. I think we can achieve this thanks to the support of the fans.

“First, we will look at the players individually, the goal being to get the best out of each of them. Then, we will have to put the plans in place. For me, it is important to have an offensive style of play. That is what the fans expect.

“I am fully aware of the situation [St Etienne are 16th in an 18-team league]. Our role is to improve performances as quickly as possible to achieve our goals. By working hard every day, that’s the only thing to do.

“My goal is to work with the existing team and provide collective work. I am convinced that players in the team already have great technical abilities. Building on that should allow us to work well. To be honest, I am not interested in the transfer window at the moment. I prefer to focus on getting to know the players, listening to them and working together.”