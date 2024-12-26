Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Your round-up of the latest stories surrounding Celtic and Rangers this Boxing Day.

Both sides were able to enjoy Christmas off the back of a good run of form, and Rangers even gained two points on Celtic following the latter’s 0-0 draw at Dundee United last weekend. Brendan Rodgers’ side will have a chance to reassert their title credentials while ‘Gers will await another slip up. And ahead of today’s action, Glasgow World has rounded up some of the latest stories from both clubs.

Rangers transfer latest

Rangers are reportedly keeping a close eye on the Belgian market ahead of next month’s transfer window. Ibrox News reports director of football Nils Koppen is ‘gathering information’ on possible January targets amid conflicting links with Standard Liege midfielder Isaac Price.

Reports earlier this month linked Price with a move to Ibrox but reliable Belgian journalist Sacha Tavolieri has poured cold water on those claims. It does seem Rangers are making their presence known in Belgium more generally, however, with Koppen keen to exploit another emerging market as he has done in the past.

“It’s important to look all over the globe where we can compete financially to get the best talents to the club,” Koppen recently told RangersTV. “We need to be more creative, think outside of the box and look for profiles that are suitable for our league even if they’re from Brazil or Morocco. It’s a challenge but it’s not only Brazil and Morocco; we want to look worldwide to where we think we can have success.”

Celtic injury boost

Celtic’s squad has been stretched thin over the festive period but two crucial defenders could return to fitness in time for this afternoon’s visit of Motherwell to Parkhead. Brendan Rodgers revealed in his pre-game press conference that both Cameron Carter-Vickers and Auston Trusty ‘should be back’ in a major boost for his side.

Rodgers was forced to start Liam Scales and Stephen Welsh at centre-back during last weekend’s 0-0 draw at Dundee United and while a clean sheet cannot be sniffed at, the first-choice pairing will be expected to come back in. And the Hoops boss will hope another strong defensive performance can pave the way for three more points.

“We have to recover quickly between games now,“ Rodgers said. “Cameron Carter-Vickers and Auston Trusty should be back. They did some work on the bike on Sunday, and all being well, they should be available. We have so many games, and we will need everyone available.”