Here are the latest headlines when it comes to Rangers and Celtic.

It’s been another weekend of drama in the Scottish Premiership but it all ended with Rangers and Celtic victories.

First up it was the Hoops and they enjoyed a comfortable 3-0 success against Hearts at Parkhead. Daizen Maeda’s double plus a strike by Jota put the game out of sight by half-time but it was anything but comfortable for Rangers in their 4-3 success against Dundee at Dens Park.

Down 2-0 and 3-1, they struck at the death through Cyriel Dessers to grab a late three points. Here are some of the headlines surrounding both clubs this Monday morning.

Celtic Player of the Year dark horse

Gavin Rae reckons there’s an unsung hero who should be in the running to become Celtic Player of the Year. Maeda and Nicolas Kuhn will be amongst the favourites but former Scotland midfielder Gavin Rae, who played with Parkhead number one goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel at Cardiff City, says the Dane is a player who should have a shout of it.

He told the Sunday Post: "Kasper has been exceptional. He had a hard act to follow in Joe Hart but Kasper is probably better with his feet and that's what has made him such a brilliant signing. Kasper came to Cardiff on loan when he was still very young. But everyone had time for him because he was such a great kid. What was clear then was that he was super confident in his ability and was a top professional.

"His mentality for a younger player was very strong and coupled with his overall ability, that's what's given him the platform to go on and enjoy a top career. Personally, I think he might well be up there for Player of the Year. It looked like Nicolas Kuhn had that locked away until he dropped off around Christmas and Daizen Maeda is up there now for obvious reasons. But Kasper should be in the running too. Things couldn't haven gone too much better for him in his first season in Scotland.”

49ers deal key to Rangers transfer

Vaclav Cerny has been a key star for Rangers this season but he is only on on loan until the end of the season. The Enterprise wing of the NFL franchise San Francisco 49ers are eyeing a takeover deal at Rangers and pundit Andy Walker suggests the only way a permanent deal gets done is if the new owners come in.

He told Go Radio: “I think everything depends on where Rangers are going with this potential takeover. There’s talk of a lot of money being invested if it goes through. If it doesn’t go through, I can’t see them coming up with £5.5m for Cerny.”

On why he missed the Dundee win, Ferguson said: "He's come back (from international duty) with a hamstring issue. I made the decision that it wasn't worth the risk because he's obviously a big player for us.”