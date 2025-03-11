The 27-year-old is on course to secure promotion with Birmingham City

Rangers midfielder Kieran Dowell is enjoying life in the third tier of English football and has established himself as a key contributor at Birmingham City where he will remain on loan until the end of the season.

The 27-year-old is in pole position to win the League One title with Chris Davies’ talented team and displayed his importance to the group with a vital winning penalty against rivals Lincoln City at the weekend.

It marked Dowell’s second league goal since moving to the West Midlands in the January transfer window and highlighted the Ormskirk-born midfielder’s self belief as he stepped up and told leading goalscorer Jay Stansfield that he was going to take the penalty despite the 22-year-old having scored 16 goals this season.

Chris Davies praises the impact of Kieran Dowell

Speaking after the win, Birmingham City boss Davies praised the character of Kieran Dowell and said, via Daily Record : “I thought Jay was going to take it but I’m comfortable with them deciding on the pitch who takes it, that’s ultimately their decision – as long as they’re not fighting over it and they weren’t. It was pretty clear that Kieran was going to take it and Jay was OK with that. It was a high quality penalty. When you put penalties high like that and get good speed and good accuracy on it, it was a really good penalty.”

The result leaves the Blues top of the table and eleven points clear of second placed Wycombe Wanderers and third placed Wrexham with a game in hand on both sides.

The Blues are expected to return to the Championship at the first time of asking and can also look forward to a trip to Wembley Stadium as they take on League One strugglers Peterborough United in the EFL Trophy final.

How has Kieran Dowell fared at Birmingham City?

Former Norwich City playmaker Kieran Dowell has quickly endeared himself to the Birmingham faithful and is already held in high regard by manager Chris Davies.

He has added technical quality, composure and a sense of leadership to a team that had already been flying high at the top of the table.

When discussing the impact of Dowell, Davies said earlier this season: “He is coming from Rangers having not played much at all and then coming and suddenly having to play a lot. He is lasting the games really well.What has impressed me most is his work ethic. I think he has got the creativity, the skill, the craft we were looking for.”

“You can see that from the outside but what you don’t see is what the character is like. Does he work hard? Does he take information on? Whether he is a team player.You only get to see that when you work with someone and he is all that – he works for the team, runs, covers a lot of distance, very diligent.

“I have given him four, five defensive jobs – everyone he has been switched on to. For me, that is excellent because these are the type of players I want in the team.”