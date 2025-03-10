The latest transfer headlines from Rangers and Celtic ahead of an intriguing summer window

Celtic talisman Daizen Maeda continued his rich vein of goalscoring form to inspire his side to a 2-0 victory in a keenly contested Scottish Cup quarter-final clash with Hibs.

The Japanese international made it 27 goals for the season when he fired the ball high into the roof of the net in the first half after being in the right place at the right time to slot in a saved shot from Nicolas Kuhn.

Celtic were good value for their victory and topped off the win in added time when substitute Luke McGowan combined with fellow impact star Adam Idah to set up the second goal of the contest.

The Hoops are now a step closer to achieving their domestic treble dream, while Rangers, who were the subject of ridicule in the build-up to Scottish Cup quarter-final weekend after being dumped out by Queen’s Park, were able to recharge their batteries ahead of a highly-anticipated second leg clash with Turkish giants Fenerbahce after winning the first leg against Jose Mourinho’s men in Istanbul. Ahead of an action-packed week of football, we take a look at the main transfer headlines from Celtic and Rangers.

Crystal Palace plot move for ‘outstanding’ £6m Celtic star

Premier League side Crystal Palace are reportedly planning a move to try and bring Celtic defender Cameron Carter-Vickers back to the capital as they aim to bolster their defensive options.

The USA international has been a revelation at the heart of Celtic’s defence since his arrival from Tottenham Hotspur in 2021. The defender spent the first season of his Parkhead career on loan with Ange Postecoglou’s side before joining permanently for a reported fee in the region of £6m as per the Scotsman.

Carter-Vickers has racked up 150 appearances in total since signing for Celtic and has been a part of three Premiership winning teams, three League Cup winning sides and has won two Scottish Cups.

He was labelled "outstanding" by former manager Ange Postecoglou as per the BBC and according to Give Me Sport is seen as the calibre of player that would fit excellently into Oliver Glasner’s Crystal Palace team as he aims to build an even stronger Eagles backline next term.

Sevilla join the race to land Hamza Igamane

Spanish heavyweights Sevilla have expressed an interest in talented Rangers forward Hamza Igamane after his impressive breakout season in Glasgow.

The young Moroccan forward, who recently earned his first international call-up for the World Cup semi-finalists, only signed for Rangers last summer but has already made a huge impact at Ibrox by scoring 13 goals in 35 games, including four in seven in the Europa League to help his side to the knockout stage.

Africa Foot understands the forward has received positive reports on his progress from scouts of Sevilla and the outlet adds that the Spanish side could challenge the likes of Everton and Marseille for the forwards signature.