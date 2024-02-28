Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Kilmarnock boss Derek McInnes has laid down the gauntlet to his players as they get set to welcome league leaders Rangers to Rugby Park this evening.

The Killie head coach has already saw his side topple both Rangers and Celtic this season and has outlined his strategy ahead of the game at the The BBSP as he looks for another big victory on home turf, encouraging his players to show what they're made of.

"We play here every second week. There's a familiarity about what we do here. It's important that Rangers feel us tomorrow night and see that confident Kilmarnock team'" said McInnes.

"It'll be a collective performance if we're to get anything. The players should feel confident in themselves. That will be tested, there's no doubt about it, but we've got to tap in to everything we've got and a confident Kilmarnock player is what's needed against Rangers" he added.

Philippe Clement's Gers side enter the game on the back of an astonishing eight game winning run in the league that has saw them leapfrog rivals Celtic, though McInnes' outfit have already shown they can inflict damage on both Old Firm side's trophy aspirations already this term.

"It'll be bedlam here, it'll be a brilliant atmosphere. It's the type of game that players want to be involved on. The game demands that focus and concentration from you. You've got to be ready to fight fire with fire. We want to try and make sure we own that pitch tomorrow night" explained the 52-year-old boss.

Meanwhile, Rangers defender Connor Goldson has urged his team mates to concentrate on themselves and ensure they navigate a 'difficult' trip to Kilmarnock to keep themselves ahead in the title race.

"We’ve got a massive game on Wednesday at a tough place against a team that beat us earlier in the season 1-0, a team that’s beaten Celtic at home. We know how hard it is to go there so we just need to focus on that and hopefully get another three points.