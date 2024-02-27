Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Rangers make the short trip to Kilmarnock this week looking to tighten their grip at on the Scottish Premiership as they head to Rugby Park on Wednesday.

An outstanding 5-0 victory over in form Hearts at the weekend saw them go five points clear at the top of the league and, while Celtic's late victory over Motherwell the following day cut it back down to two, another three points against fourth placed Kilmarnock would be a huge result for Philippe Clement's side in the title race.

However, it will be far from an easy task for the visitors with Kilmarnock boasting wins over both Rangers and Celtic on home turf already this season and manager Derek McInnes will be hoping he can spring another surprise result at Rugby Park.

And with Celtic at home to Dundee, the Gers will know there is no room for slip ups as they aim to continue their remarkable run of form under Belgian boss Clement.

Here's all the information you need ahead of Kilmarnock vs Rangers - including how to catch every minute of the game.

Kilmarnock vs Rangers kick off time

Where: The BBSP, Rugby Park, Kilmarnock, Wednesday 28 February, 7.45pm

The game will take place at the home of Kilmarnock FC, Rugby Park. The postcode for the stadium is KA1 2DT.

Kilmarnock vs Rangers latest team news

The Gers will be without a number of first team stars with Danilo, Abdallah Sima, Todd Cantwell and Kieran Dowell are confirmed absentees. However, Kemar Roofe is back in the squad after being named amongst the substitutes on Saturday's 5-0 win over Hearts but Clement confirmed he will miss the game due to the playing surface.

Ben Davies is also available, though the game is expected to come too soon to Rabbi Matondo who has a muscle injury.

What channel is Kilmarnock vs Rangers on? TV details

Sadly, the game will not be broadcast live for fans in the United Kingdom, with the match not chosen to by Sky Sports for live TV coverage.

Supporters do have the chance to watch the match via live stream via Killie TV pay-per-view game passes which are available for £12.99. Pay-per-view game passes can be purchased here for Kilmarnock supporters.