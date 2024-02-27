Rangers will look to open up the gap between themselves and Celtic even further as they travel to Kilmarnock this Wednesday night in the Scottish Premiership.

A 5-0 win over third placed Hearts at the weekend was evidence of the confidence that is flowing through the veins of Philippe Clement's side and they will look to ensure the maintain a two point gap over their Old Firm rivals as they make the short journey to Rugby Park.

Two late strikes for Celtic meant they were able to escape from Motherwell with all three points at the weekend and Rangers will known a win is required against Derek McInnes' side if they are to stay top of the league with the Hoops at home to struggling Dundee on the same night.

It hasn't effected them much so far, but Clement will once again head into the game with a number of injury worries with key midfielders and several forwards still ruled out of the squad as the campaign heads into a tense final third.

Glasgow World takes you through the injury outs and doubts ahead of Wednesday's match.

1 . OUT - Todd Cantwell Rangers midfielder Todd Cantwell has been sidelined by a hamstring injury and will miss the game at Kilmarnock. Photo: Alan Harvey - SNS Group

2 . Kyle Magennis The midfielder is out of the game with a hamstring injury. Photo: SNS Group

3 . OUT - Robbie Deas The defender is expected to miss the clash with a facial injury.