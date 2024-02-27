Register
Kilmarnock vs Rangers latest injury news: 8 out and 1 doubt as Gers look to cement top spot - gallery

Rangers will look to maintain their two point gap on Celtic and continue their winning run as they take on Kilmarnock at Rugby Park on Wednesday night.

By Graham Falk
Published 27th Feb 2024, 17:00 GMT
Updated 27th Feb 2024, 17:03 GMT

Rangers will look to open up the gap between themselves and Celtic even further as they travel to Kilmarnock this Wednesday night in the Scottish Premiership.

A 5-0 win over third placed Hearts at the weekend was evidence of the confidence that is flowing through the veins of Philippe Clement's side and they will look to ensure the maintain a two point gap over their Old Firm rivals as they make the short journey to Rugby Park.

Two late strikes for Celtic meant they were able to escape from Motherwell with all three points at the weekend and Rangers will known a win is required against Derek McInnes' side if they are to stay top of the league with the Hoops at home to struggling Dundee on the same night.

It hasn't effected them much so far, but Clement will once again head into the game with a number of injury worries with key midfielders and several forwards still ruled out of the squad as the campaign heads into a tense final third.

Glasgow World takes you through the injury outs and doubts ahead of Wednesday's match.

Rangers midfielder Todd Cantwell has been sidelined by a hamstring injury and will miss the game at Kilmarnock.

1. OUT - Todd Cantwell

The midfielder is out of the game with a hamstring injury.

2. Kyle Magennis

The defender is expected to miss the clash with a facial injury.

3. OUT - Robbie Deas

The former Leeds United man returned to the squad in the weekend win over Hearts but has been ruled out for the game against Kilmarnock due to due to the artificial surface his head coach confirmed.

4. OUT - Kemar Roofe

