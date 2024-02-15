Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Kris Boyd has ran the rule over Rangers' win over Ross County - and he feels there was improvements to be made despite the 3-1 scoreline.

The Light Blues knew a win by three goals or more would send them top of the league on goal difference for the first time under boss Philippe Clement. They looked on their way to doing that with an early Cyriel Dessers goal.

An eye-popping 43 shots were taken at Staggies keeper George Wickens but the second goal of the night fell to Simon Murray, who beat Connor Goldson when a cross came into the Rangers box. He netted coolly but Dessers restored the lead before half-time.

It took until second half stoppage time before the eventual winner was found from John Souttar after a night of goalmouth bombardment. Club hero Boyd was on duty for Sky Sports reporting on each goal, and believes Goldson could have prevented the away strike.

He said: “This is why we love football. It’s great play from Yan Dhanda, he just flicks it over the top, Eamonn Brophy is onto it, Connor Goldson probably should do better.

“But he fires a ball across, there’s Simon Murray with a fantastic finish to fire it past Jack Butland. 1-1, the smiles wiped off their face.”

He was impressed by Dessers' second but believes the forward should have had more than two after passing up plenty of chances. Boyd said: “Dessers again, he has scored this time and it is a magnificent header.