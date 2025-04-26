Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

There’s a Celtic comparison made with Rangers that the former striker won’t have.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kris Boyd has told incoming Rangers sporting director Kevin Thelwell to buckle up for a turbulent Ibrox ride - as he takes displeasure in one Celtic comparison.

The key Everton figure will leave Merseyside in the summer and his next destination will be Scotland amid a 49ers backed takeover bid surrounding the Premiership side. Celtic are set to win their fourth title in a row this season and ending this season without silverware will mean another rebuild in and around Govan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite experience with the likes of Everton and Wolves, former striker Boyd insists Thelwell has not experienced pressure like he will do at Rangers. New investment only heightens the demand.

Rangers pressure cooker

He wrote in his Scottish Sun column: “Welcome to Rangers, Kevin Thelwell. Let's hope you are ready for the biggest and busiest summer of your career. Nothing that Thelwell has experienced in the game can prepare him for the next few months. The intensity of the role and scrutiny on his every decision will be on a different scale to his past jobs.

“Wolves and Everton are big English clubs, but working there can't compare to life at Rangers. Thelwell's to-do list will be endless as he leads a major summer of change on the football side. With Andrew Cavenagh and 49ers Enterprises finalising their takeover, the Rangers supporters have now got some big expectations. Thelwell is under major pressure to deliver at Ibrox, both in terms of a new management team and the club's squad rebuild.

“The margin for error is low on both counts. He simply has to get things bang on this summer. Yes, Rangers' incoming owners will have a long-term plan to restore the club to the top of Scottish football. But you don't get much time and patience in this part of the world. As Thelwell said himself when he was confirmed as sporting director, 'Rangers need to win. That's the bottom line'. Years of mismanagement and bad decisions have left them playing second fiddle to Celtic for far too long. A new era is about to start at Ibrox and the mistakes of the recent past can't be repeated.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Recruitment decisions

The pundit continued it’s a summer for big decisions as he took grievance with a Celtic myth, with two key players in particulars ones that Thelwell must think long and hard about. Boyd added: “Thelwell's scouting team will work to get the best possible players into the club and their hit rate needs to be high. Recruitment is a complicated process. You will never get them all spot on. But if Thelwell brings in ten players this summer, eight of them need to hit the ground running. Rangers can't afford the expensive mistakes of recent years and there is a long list.

“It annoys me when I hear people say that they can't compete with Celtic's financial muscle in the transfer market. They have signed players who can get themselves up for certain big games but mentality is key in recruitment. This season has shown that winning games against the rest can be more important than beating Celtic. The claim that Rangers haven't spent money is a total myth. In fact, one thing the outgoing board can't be accused of is not backing managers.

“Look at the current squad. Nedim Bajrami, Danilo, Mohamed Diomande and Ridvan Yilmaz cost the guts of £15million. Add in the £4m or so that Rangers will have to pay to sign Oscar Cortes permanently and you see my point. Other squad players are on inflated wages that they will never get anywhere else. Too often, Rangers have spent money on the wrong players. That has to change this summer. One of Thelwell's biggest jobs will be to ship people out and also make decisions on the likes of Nico Raskin.

“The Belgium cap has been one of the success stories of Rangers' season but is now at a crossroads at Ibrox. With two years left on his deal, the situation is simple. Raskin either signs a new contract or the club weigh up selling him. For me, Rangers should keep him  but at what cost? Whether Raskin contributes enough in goals and assists to get a decent wage increase is a decision for Thelwell.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Most Rangers supporters want the midfield built around the little Belgian next season and I wouldn't be against that. But if the club is serious about this player-trading model, tough calls need to be made. Too many players were able to run down their contracts in recent years and it can't happen again. Clubs will be sniffing around Raskin after his Belgium call-up and it could be the right time to take a big fee for him. John Souttar is another to tie down or sell off, with only a year remaining on his deal.”