The interim Ibrox boss felt his side should have been given two penalties and believes the La Liga side should have had a man sent off

Athletic Bilbao were fortunate not to have a man sent off against Rangers in the Europa League quarter-final second leg tie, according to IFAB rules.

The Spaniards progressed to the semi-finals at the Gers’ expense following a 2-0 victory at the Estadio San Mames, but the game was not without incident.

Light Blues frontman Cyriel Dessers had his shirt pulled back by defender Daniel Vivian inside the box early in the first-half before going to ground. Once the Nigerian international got to his feet, he was shown a yellow card for protesting that his jersey has been ripped.

Dessers would have found himself clean through on goal and had a goal-scoring opportunity, with Vivian failing in his attempt to play the ball - making referee Irfan Peljto’s decision not to award a spot-kick or brandish a red card leaving the Govan outfit aggrieved.

In his post-match interview, a furious Barry Ferguson admitted: “We should’ve had two penalties. It (the first one) changes the dynamic of the game. Anyone in here who says it’s not a penalty on Cyriel, it’s a clear pull, a clear red card. They go down to ten men... As I said, it changes the full game.

“It baffles me at times some of the decisions. And then the second one in the second half with Nico (Raskin). His hands is out there, it strikes his hand... that’s another penalty.”

And it has since come to light that, in accordance with IFAB laws, Rangers should have, indeed, been given a penalty.

The rules state: “Where a player commits an offence against an opponent within their own penalty area which denies an opponent an obvious goal-scoring opportunity and the referee awards a penalty kick, the offender is cautioned if the offence was an attempt to play the ball or a challenge for the ball; in all other circumstances (e.g. holding, pulling, pushing, no possibility to play the ball etc.), the offending player must be sent off.”

Ally McCoist was highly critical of the non-awarding of a spot-kick live on air. He barked: “That's a penalty. He [Dessers] has every right to be unhappy. I'm not sure which part of that isn't a penalty. It's embarrassing, what a state of affairs. It's an absolute embarrassment. Holy smokes.”

In addition, former Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst felt his old club should have had a chance to score, insisting: ‘He’s getting pulled, his shirt is damaged. For this, it’s a penalty. I want to know the explanation why not."

