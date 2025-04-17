Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Interim Rangers boss Barry Ferguson watched his side crash out of the Europa League at the quarter-final stage after a 2-0 loss to Athletic Bilbao

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Club legend and former Ibrox skipper Ferguson was named interim head coach of the Light Blues towards the end of February following Philippe Clement’s sacking, He led the Govan outfit to the latter stages of Europe’s second tier competition - overcoming Jose Mourinho’s Fenerbahce in the process - and an Old Firm derby win over Celtic at Parkhead last month but has been unable to improve the club’s fortunes on the domestic front.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tavernier, who has kept the captain’s armband throughout Ferguson’s brief stint in charge so far, would be keen for the 47-year-old to stick around long-term if offered the chance to stay by the incoming US board.

Quizzed on whether he would like Ferguson to remain in the managerial hot seat next term, Tavernier said on TNT Sports: “I've been really happy since Barry's come in. He's really steadied the ship, the demand that he puts on us a lot. He obviously knows the DNA of the club with the staff he's got.

“It's obviously not my decision, but I'd love to have Barry for next season. Even tactically with Neil (McCann) and Doddsy (Billy Dodds), they're a great group who get right behind the boys and push the boys. It's obviously not up to me, but it'd be good to see them if they are.”

Reacting to the result, the English full-back admitted: “It obviously hurts. I felt in the first half we were a shadow of ourselves. Every time we got the ball we were loose on it too much. Maybe we let the occasion get to us a little bit too much in the first half.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We tried to address it half-time. We obviously conceded the penalty before half-time, which puts you on the back foot. But we knew that we had 45 minutes to address it. The boys tried to give it there all, but it wasn't enough.”

Bosnian referee Irfan Peljto ignored a strong Cyriel Dessers penalty shout in the first-half when the striker was left with a ripped shirt after being hauled back by Daniel Vivian in the box.

Asked for his thoughts on the incident, Tavernier sighed: “He (Dessers) said that there was a little in it, but you've seen his top, how it was ripped. It's one of those either it goes to you or it goes against you and we didn't have the luck of that today.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“But I thought we should have given a little bit more quality in that game. I've got to give the boys credit for the amount they put into the game, the energy they put into the game, but it just wasn't enough.”

With their Europa League dreams now in tatters, Rangers will more-than likely end the season without silverware, with the Scottish Premiership almost out of reach. Tavernier admits they must take some time to reflect on a campaign that “hasn’t been good enough”.

“Yes, the second goal is on me,” he admitted. “I was organising and then I switched off with a cross. It's two goals and you're trying to get yourself back in the game with 10 minutes to go, which is a lot to do.

“We obviously have to reflect on this season because it's not been good enough, especially domestically, so we have to address that. Obviously, there's going to be a lot of change within the club, so we can only get better.”