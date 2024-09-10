Is Nedim Bajrami destined for success at Rangers? | AFP via Getty Images

Barry Ferguson is chomping at the bit see a new Rangers signing in action.

Suffice to say, the 2024/25 season has gotten off to a slow start for Rangers. They currently sit fourth in the Scottish Premiership table, having won just two of their opening four games - however, Rangers icon Barry Ferguson thinks there is a certain player in their squad who could reverse the Light Blues’ fortunes.

The player in question is Nedim Bajrami - he signed for the Gers from Sassuolo in the final days of the summer transfer window. Ferguson is ‘looking forward’ to seeing Bajrami in action, describing him as ‘very decent’.

Ferguson insisted that the Albanian international should start in Rangers’ away game at Dundee United on Sunday, noting the price that they paid to bring him on board. He believes that players bought for such a price have to be ‘certain’ starters.

Before making the jump to Glasgow, Bajrami featured for clubs such as Grasshoppers, Empoli and Sassuolo. He has won 26 caps on the international stage for Albania (despite being born and raised in Switzerland), scoring five goals along the way.

Speaking with Go Radio, Ferguson said: “I’m looking forward to seeing him. I saw a bit of him in the Euros and looked back at a few highlights. Look, he looks a very decent footballer but you need to see him in the flesh.

“Scottish football is a difficult place to play your football but by all accounts, I think he can strengthen the team but time will tell. He’s been playing games so I would imagine get him straight into that team on Sunday up at Tannadice.

“The pitch is going to be like a bowling green, throw him in because you've spent £3.5 million on him. If you are going to spend that kind of money, he's got to be a certain starter.”