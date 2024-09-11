The midfielder was a free agent | SNS Group / SFA

He trained with Rangers over the summer but has now completed a transfer move.

A star who has won three titles with Rangers has opted to join a lower league club in a surprise transfer move.

John Fleck has been without a club since leaving Blackburn Rovers at the end of last season. He had been training at Rangers - where he won the SPL crown in the 08/09, 09/10 and 10/11 seasons - over the summer at Auchenhowie under the watchful eye of Light Blues boss Philippe Clement.

Fleck came through the ranks at Rangers and has since had stints with Blackpool, Coventry City, Sheffield United and Blackburn while he has also featured for Scotland’s national team. Now he has opted for Chesterfield in League Two, the fourth tier of English football.

He has penned a deal until the end of the season. After agreeing his contract to join the club, Fleck said: “I’m delighted to be here. I’ve been training here for just over a week and the opportunity has come up to sign until the end of the season, so I’m really happy.

“It’s been great to just get back in amongst the training group so I’m really looking forward to it.”

A Chesterfield statement reads: “Scotland international midfielder John Fleck has joined the Spireites on a contract until the end of the season. The 33-year-old, who was a free agent after leaving Blackburn Rovers at the end of last season, has been training with the squad at the Erwin Training Ground.

“Fleck began his career with Scottish giants Rangers before heading south of the border to join Coventry City. After linking up with Sheffield United, he helped the Blades win promotion to the Premier League with two promotions in three years.

“Capped five times by Scotland, Fleck joined Blackburn Rovers on a short-term deal in February after making four Premier League appearances last season. The deal is subject to FA and Football League approval.