Rangers have been busy in the summer transfer window under new ownership.

Kris Boyd has claimed there are no players who Rangers have signed this summer so far that have upgraded the team.

The likes of Leeds United title winner Joe Rothwell and Wolves defender Nasser Djiga have come in on permanent and loan deals, with Djeidi Gassama scoring key goals in Champions League qualifiers after signing from Sheffield Wednesday. Head coach Russell Martin has the club on the cusp of top table play-offs in Europe after a 3-0 pasting of Viktoria Plzen midweek in the first leg of their third round qualifier, but has drawn the first two games of the season against Motherwell and Dundee 1-1.

While some signings have impressed fans, Boyd is not having it. He has named the likes of the ex Leeds United man and Wolves loanee as stars he does not feels are upgrades on what Rangers had previously.

Rangers transfer verdict from Kris Boyd

The former Ibrox striker said: “I look at the Rangers team on Saturday. (Djeidi) Gassama’s come in on the left-hand side and it’s very difficult to judge him against anything from last season – (Ianis) Hagi played there a few times, (Hamza) Igamane sometimes played off that left, (Cyriel) Dessers too.

“(Oliver) Antman is just in the door so it’s difficult to compare him to (Vaclav) Cerny. But Cerny’s numbers last year were through the roof in terms of goal contributions. Other than that I don’t really see Rangers having upgraded in any position. (Nasser) Djiga has done well but he’s on loan. Leon Balogun made defensive tackles and clearances. I know towards the end he was injured a fair bit but I don’t look at Djiga and think, ‘you’re a massive upgrade on Balogun'.

“Max Aarons is definitely not an upgrade on James Tavernier. (Joe) Rothwell has come into the middle of the pitch and I know it’s a different style of play that Rangers are wanting to play right now. But I don’t see him as an upgrade as it stands on (Nico) Raskin. (Lyall) Cameron is a tidy enough little player but Rangers have got a lot of work to do. The worry for Russell Martin so early in the season will be that Rangers in Europe have managed to find performances. But against teams where you would expect them to win it’s not happening.”

Kris Boyd on Rangers vs Dundee

He added on the game against the Dark Blues: “Dundee deserve a lot of credit. Steven Pressley came with a way to set up and they had opportunities. They hit Rangers on the counter attack a few times, albeit they (Rangers) went down to 10 men. For Russell Martin it would be a worry.

“You go from the highs of Tuesday night and we’ve seen it again from Rangers in Europe. The result (against Plzen) was very good and there were glimpses in that performance where you would say, ‘okay, there’s something maybe starting to happen’.

“But there were also phases of play that would worry you. And last Saturday (against Motherwell) and yesterday…. You look at managers who have come in previously and at the start of their regime they’ve been able to get a reaction out of the players domestically. It doesn’t seem to be happening (for Martin).”