West Ham United are one of the rivals Rangers have for the Sheffield Wednesday man’s services.

Sheffield Wednesday have told the likes of Rangers and West Ham United what’s needed to sign one of their top assets.

The Light Blues have had an up and down start to life under new head coach Russell Martin. Wins in Europe against Panathinaikos and Viktoria Plzen have came amid the backdrop of domestic frustration, drawing their two opening fixtures 1-1 against Motherwell then Dundee who were bottom six sides last campaign. Summer recruitment is still ongoing and one player who’s said to be on the radar is goalkeeper Pierce Charles.

Jack Butland is currently number one at Ibrox but that hasn't stopped Rangers being linked with another raid of Sheffield Wednesday, having already signed Djeidi Gassama from them earlier this summer. West Ham United are also currently interested it’s been claimed and despite financial issues at the Owls that has sparked several exits, they are keeping a high bar on Charles in the hope of easing some of their burdens.

Pierce Charles Sheffield Wednesday asking price

Charles has made 15 appearances for the club. Transfer journalist Alan Nixon wrote in The Sun: “Young keeper Pierce Charles is for sale at Sheffield Wednesday but the asking price is about £8million. The Northern Ireland stopper, 20, is fancied by many clubs including Rangers, Leicester and Southampton. But despite the Championship Owls' financial problems, and the EFL hinting at the need for player sales, the valuation is still sky high.”

Optimism was high for Charles when he first signed for Sheffield Wednesday in 2022 after time in the Manchester City academy. Then-manager Darren Moore said: “I would like to congratulate Pierce for signing his first professional contract. For a goalkeeper of 17 to be holding his own with the first team squad has been excellent. Every time he has stepped up, he has never looked out of place.

“The future looks bright for him if he continues at his current rate so we’re really pleased to secure his signature. Pierce has made huge strides over a short space of time. Obviously with him being 17, he’s still developing physically and his body is still adapting but he’s made that step from training with the youth team to first team, which is a huge step. All round, his development is at rapid speed but he’s very level-headed and takes everything in his stride. Long may his development continue on the path that he’s currently on.”

Sheffield Wednesday verdict on Pierce Charles

Then-Owls academy manager Steven Haslam said: “We’re delighted to see Pierce commit to a professional contract at the club. He was unfortunate not to get a scholarship at Manchester City and we got in early with Pierce and his family to convince them we could provide a platform for him, and in the last 18 months he’s shown that development.

“He spends a lot of time with the first team in training, plays for the Under-21s a lot and has international experience with Northern Ireland, so we’re really pleased. It’s always down to the individual, with the performance level and their attitude and on both fronts Pierce continues to impress everyone at the club.”

Former keeper coach Nicky Weaver added: “It’s great news for Pierce and his family, it’s well deserved. He’s had huge strides in the time he’s been here but there’s still a lot of hard work to do.“He’s a great lad with a great attitude, he listens to what you tell him and he takes it on board and that shows in his performances. He’s grown physically, when he first came he was quiet as he didn’t know anyone in the group coming from Manchester City and he’s become a big part of the group. He’s technically very, very good and now he has to continue his development and learning about the game.”