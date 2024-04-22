Todd Cantwell of Rangers celebrates after Cyriel Dessers of Rangers (not pictured) scores his team's second goal against Hearts

Kris Boyd insists Rangers must focus solely on winning all of their remaining games between now and the end of the season rather than concern themselves with Celtic’s results.

The former Light Blues talisman heaped praise on Philippe Clement’s side for their response to back-to-back league slip ups against Ross County and Dundee by recording a comfortable 2-0 win over Hearts in Sunday’s Scottish Cup semi-final at Hampden Park.

Boyd, who felt Rangers had blown their title chances by not managing to record a victory over Brendan Rodgers’ Hoops earlier this month, admits the Ibrox side must continue to apply pressure on the reigning champions, starting with a tough away fixture against St Mirren in Paisley this weekend.

Speaking ahead of the @krisboydcharity golf day at Turnberry, Boyd told Sky Sports: “If you go back a few weeks ago, I think everyone was believing and thinking that (Rangers could win a Treble). But their form in the league for the last month or so hasn’t been great.

“You felt after coming back against Celtic and getting that draw that it was a big moment and result for Rangers, considering the way the game panned out. Personally, I felt Rangers had to win the game to give themselves any chance. But the two games after that have not been good enough and Philippe Clement will know that deep down.

“You’ve got to give the players a lot of credit yesterday. There was a lot of criticism flying around going into that semi-final against Hearts, but they responded. I thought there were some excellent performances and when you’re on a bad run of form, the most important thing is just finding a way to win a game of football again and Rangers did that.”

Asked by Sky Sports presenter Rob Wotton if a statement win over St Mirren in their next Premiership match could heap the pressure on Celtic this weekend, Boyd joked: “Well we’re not playing cricket in terms of the score Rob, c’mon you know better than that!

“I think the most important thing for Rangers is they go and win that game. They know they need to bounce back in the league and put some pressure on Celtic. They had an excellent performance and found a way to win against Hearts in the cup, but going to St Mirren will be tough as it was against Dundee last week.