The Rangers hero couldn’t help but use Celtic to help get him through his ex side’s Champions League horror show.

Kris Boyd was put through the Rangers ringer on Wednesday night - and he used Celtic pain to ease his suffering before going AWOL.

The Light Blues were already 3-1 down in their Champions League play-off tie against Club Brugge after losing those trio of goals inside 21 galling first half minutes at Ibrox. It somehow got much, much worse for under pressure head coach Russell Martin and Rangers as they conceded a staggering five in the first half away from home. The Brugge opener was followed by a Max Aarons red card and another goal was lost after the break to make it a 9-1 aggregate loss, and 6-0 on the night.

Boyd provided updates from the game via Sky Sports and was kept busy on the night, going through six stages of agony with every goal that flew past goalkeeper Jack Butland. Programme host Mike Wedderburn said during the broadcast it was ‘worth watching to see Kris Boyd throughout the evening’ and it proved to be a horror show for Rangers. But the former striker had Celtic elimination on Tuesday night in mind.

Kris Boyd suffers Rangers pain

Kazakhstani side Kairat Almaty shockingly knocked Brendan Rodgers’ men out at the play-off stage on penalty kicks, following a drab 0-0 scoreline over two legs and extra time in the latter of those clashes. So as Boyd went through Rangers pain at every goal, he softened the blows with digs across the city, before a cardboard cutout of him replaced the actual man himself during coverage for a brief spell. Then came a prediction for Martin’s hasty exit.

Goal one: “It’s 1-0 to the home side. It’s a lovely ball into the box, I am not sure what Djiga is doing. It’s Tresoldi who gets across him, lovely header into the ground, Jack Butland absolutely no chance. I said before the game this game would be very difficult for Rangers, it’s got a lot harder now.”

Red card: “You've just got to laugh because if you don't you'll cry! Max Aarons pulls him back. We are 10 minutes in and this could be an Almaty disaster"

Rangers goals conceded vs Club Brugge

Goal two: “They’re 2-0 down now. It’s another free header, ball into the box, Vanaken rises above the Rangers defence and headers it past Jack Butland. The warning signs have been there. Vanaken scores a free header from a corner kick, 2-0.

Goal three: “I am always smiling Mike, it’s happy. 3-0. Rangers are all over the place defensively, Jack Butland gets down to his right hand side. Saves it and comes back out. 3-0 and this could be anything.”

Goal four and five: “You have said goal alert, Mike, just change that to goals. It’s five, same as the fourth. Jack Butland had no chance. This is absolutely embarrassing and as it stands, it’s not even the worst result in Europe for a Scottish team this week.”

Goal six: Replaced by cardboard cutout before adding: “This is absolutely embarrassing. You speak about performances that get managers the sack. This is heading in this direction. I will struggle to see a way back for Russell Martin after this. The fans were already on his case.”