The former Chelsea, Everton and Derby County manager is currently flying in the Championship with the Sky Blues

After Steven Gerrard and Danny Rohl bowed out of the Rangers managerial race, a Chelsea legend has followed in their footsteps.

After Russell Martin’s dismissal, the Rangers hierarchy were hoping to have a replacement in by the end of the International break, however with the Dundee United match just around the corner, former Ibrox defender, Steven Smith will take charge in the meantime. The 40-year old has been overseeing training sessions at Murray Park during the International break.

Kevin Muscat is now the bookies favourite to fill the Ibrox vacancy, however there will be a few complications for the Rangers board if they’re to acquire the Australian. Muscat is currently manager of Shanghai Port, who are going for back-to-back Chinese Super Leagues and will not be heading to Glasgow until the title is secured. Furthermore, Rangers will also have to cover £1.5m worth of compensation to the Chinese champions as he is contracted there until December 2026.

While Muscat looks to have one foot already in the Ibrox dugout, nothing is set in stone just yet, with several candidates still in the running. Despite this, a Chelsea legend and well-known Rangers fan has recently made it a hat-trick of managerial snubs.

Frank Lampard bows out of Rangers race

Coventry City currently sit top of the EFL Championship with Lampard at the helm, as the Midlands side have scored 12 goals in their last three games without conceding. The 47-year old had been linked with an Ibrox move but has stated he’s ‘very happy’ where he is.

Lampard told the Express: “I just feel very happy with where I'm working and what I'm doing, and the fact that we're top of the league and I want to continue. I'm very, very ambitious and when I say that I'm talking about being here. I want us to be better. I think we've improved a lot. Everyone in the building's work really hard to get to where we are.”

The former Chelsea and West Ham midfielder was appointed Coventry boss in November 2024 and last season took them to the play-offs, where they lost in the semi-finals to Sunderland. However, if the Sky Blues continue their rich vein of form this year, they will be eyeing up the Championship automatic promotion places.

Ibrox links couldn’t sway Frank

Since he was a young man, Lampard has been a Rangers fan and has spoke in the past of his admiration for the club which only increased when Chelsea played a friendly at Ibrox in 2007. Furthermore, he and his dad, Frank Lampard senior, were spotted at the UEFA Cup Final a year later in the Rangers end, when they lost out in Manchester to Zenit St Petersburg.

Despite his appreciation for the club, it wasn’t enough to make him leave Coventry at this time. He said: “I'm very happy here, so I feel nothing of it (Rangers speculation). And I love Rangers Football Club. I grew up loving Rangers Football Club. Those rumours are just there. I'm very happy here, and I want to continue to do better."