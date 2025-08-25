Two Rangers stars have been lamented after their summer arrivals.

Kris Boyd has hit the fear over Rangers signings this summer - citing a former Leeds United star and Bournemouth loanee as examples.

The Light Blues are coming under fire on all fronts, including recruitment. Head coach Russell Martin is feeling the heat after Sunday’s 1-1 draw versus St Mirren in the Premiership, which takes him to three wins from nine opening matches as gaffer.

Club hero Boyd was left angry post match with the level of signings made. He named Joe Rothwell, who arrived from Bournemouth after playing an important role in Leeds United’s Championship title win, plus Cherries right-back Max Aarons as two players who he thinks are edging towards a club occupied by Ibrox flops. In his opinion, the transfer work done by Rangers has left the Light Blues miles from where they need to be.

Boyd said on Sky Sports: “He has brought a few players in, but I think he needs to be very, very careful. He keeps going back to the English market as well, inflated, overrated for me, especially when you go down the leagues.

“There is a long list of Rangers players who have arrived from the Championship or below who have failed here. And I am afraid to say, at this moment in time, Max Aarons and Joe Rothwell seem to be falling more towards the Kieran Dowell, Ben Davies, Todd Cantwell, Tom Lawrence category than what they do with the likes of Connor Goldson and James Tavernier. Right now, Rangers are a million miles away from where they need to be.”

Rothwell addressed his start to life at Rangers post match after the Buddies draw, saying ahead of games this week against Club Brugge and Celtic: “Speaking to a few people, I knew what to expect before coming here. The fans just want the results and we want to give it to them and at the minute, it's just not quite going how we want it to go - but obviously they're entitled to be disappointed.

"But we just need them to obviously stick with us and rally together. Hopefully then we're not far away from getting the results. It doesn't seem to be quite clicking at the minute, individually and collectively. Speaking on my behalf, there is no one more disappointed with our form at the minute than myself but as I say, we just need to stick together, keep working hard and doing what we're doing on the training ground.

“Then, hopefully, we're not far away. We were disappointed with how the Brugge game went during the week, especially first half. I think second half we came out and showed more of what we want to do.

“If we can go there and turn that around, then Sunday's a huge game for everyone. We know much it means to everyone, how much it means inside the change room and hopefully we can go there and get positive result."