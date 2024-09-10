Rangers' James Tavernier (L) and Celtic's Daizen Maeda in action | SNS Group

Rangers and Celtic can’t sign anybody but they can still sell.

They would be limited in options to bring anybody else in - but there are still chances for Rangers and Celtic to sell players.

During the summer transfer window, both sides had busy periods. Philippe Clement gutted his squad of some experienced campaigners like Connor Goldson, John Lundstram, Borna Barisic and Ryan Jack with others heading for the exit door, operating on a sell to buy basis.

Brendan Rodgers dipped into the Celtic warchest of cash to spend big on Arne Engels and Adam Idah, with a reported £11m and £9.5m deals thrashed out respectively. But they also got rid of some of their fringe men in Gustaf Lagerbielke, Yuki Kobayashi and James McCarthy.

Despite the UK window and most around Europe shutting up late last month or earlier this month, there are still a couple of opportunities for players to go elsewhere. One route could be Greece, who’s window does not shut until September 11th.

Rangers striker Cyriel Dessers was linked to PAOK earlier this summer but with Danilo now injured again, it would presumably take a massive bid to even make the Light Blues think about selling the striker now. The other league in Europe that has its window open is Turkey, which shuts on September 13th.

Ibrox captain James Tavernier has been linked with an exit to either the Super Lig or Qatar in the wake of a 3-0 defeat to Celtic prior to the international break. Lundstram, Barisic and Ryan Kent are already out in Turkey, with reports claiming Besiktas have held talks over a move.

If Rangers and Celtic do want to move stars on between now and January’s window, these leagues will likely provide a final chance to do so. Other windows remaining open currently include Serbia, Mexico and United Arab Emirates.