What happened to the last Rangers starting lineup + substitutes that faced the Turkish giants in a Champions League qualifier back in 2001

Rangers have descended on the Turkish capital of Istanbul for the first time in almost 24 years ahead of this evening’s Europa League last-16 first leg against Jose Mourinho’s Fenerbahce.

Interim Ibrox boss Barry Ferguson will be eyeing a significant improvement from his side with his struggling squad bidding to keep alive their only remaining hope of clinching silverware this season.

On the back of three successive home defeats to Queen’s Park, St Mirren and Motherwell, the Govan outfit face the Yellow Canaries at arguably the worst possible time, with the Super Lig club on an 18-game unbeaten run. They sit in second spot behind rivals Galatasaray in the Turkish top-flight and are one of the competition favourites to lift the trophy.

Mourinho’s men, including former Premier League stars Edin Dzeko, Dusan Tadic and Allan Saint-Maximin, will be narrow favourites to advance from the two-legged showdown with the Gers with tonight’s encounter just the third meeting between the sides in their history.

Both clubs previously met in third round qualifying for the 2001/02 Champions League, with Fenerbahce coming out on top after securing a 0-0 draw at Ibrox following a 2-1 home win in the first leg. But what happened to members of that Rangers team from the last meeting in Istanbul?

Here, GlasgowWorld takes a look back at the Rangers XI and substitutes that faced Fenerbahce and where they are now...

Stefan Klos (GK) - A Champions League winner with Borussia Dortmund, the German stopper won 10 trophies during his time in Govan. Inducted into the club’s Hall of Fame in 2009. Resides in Switzerland since retiring in the late 00s.

Fernando Ricksen (RB) - A much-loved figure among the Rangers fanbase, the Dutchman lifted seven trophies during a six-year spell at Rangers. Part of Russian giants Zenit St. Petersburg 2008 UEFA Cup winning side against Rangers. Inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2014 before sadly passing away aged just 43 following a battle with motor neurone disease in 2019.

Scott Wilson (RCB) - An academy product, Wilson made his European debut as a 19-year-old against Ajax back in 1996. Left shortly after the Fenerbahce clash, joining Dunfermline Athletic the following January. Spent seven years with the Fifers before heading Down under to North Queensland Fury where he eventually hung up his boots.

Lorenzo Amoruso (LCB) - Towering Italian defender was adored by the Gers faithful. Played over 150 games for the club and remains an iconic figure to this day. Snubbed Manchester United in favour of signing for the Ibrox club in 1997. Won three league titles, three Scottish Cups and three League Cups. Now seen as a commentator on Serie A football back in his homeland. Hall of Fame inductee in 2010.

Arthur Numan (LB) - One of the club’s greatest ever left-backs, the Dutch international was part of the Netherlands squad that reached the semi-finals of both the 1998 World Cup and 2000 European Championships. Retired in 2003 after winning 10 major trophies in Glasgow. Stepped into coaching with the Netherlands reserves squad and with Aston Villa. Now works as a scout for Eredivisie club AZ Alkmaar on a part-time basis.

Bert Konterman (CM) - A cult hero at Rangers due to his unforgettable 20-yard thunderbolt against Celtic in the 2002 League Cup semi-final at Hampden, the Dutchman started leading football camps after hanging up his boots in 2009. Appointed technical director of FC Zwolle and had a short stint as Netherlands Under-20s manager. Quit the football scene for a brief period to take up carpentry, setting up his own business. Now acts as a European scout for Premier League side Brighton.

Claudio Reyna (CM) - American midfielder won a domestic double with Rangers in the 1999/2000 campaign before heading to Sunderland. Injury prevented him from making any impact on Wearside but would turn out for Manchester City and New York Red Bulls before ending his professional career in 2008. Became technical director of MLS side New York City in 2013 and most recently held a sporting director role at Austin FC.

Ronald de Boer (RM) - Part of the strong legion of Dutch players to arrive at Ibrox under Dick Advocaat in 2000 just a couple of years on from being crowned Dutch Footballer of the Year. Won a domestic treble in 2003 before heading to the Middle East to sign for Al-Rayyan in Qatar the following year. Currently works in the Ajax youth academy as an assistant manager of the A1 team.

Tony Vidmar (LM) - Aussie defender played as an inverted full-back in Fenerbahce match. An ever-reliable presence between 1997 and 2002, Vidmar also won seven trophies during his time in Glasgow but is best remembered for his goal in the 2-0 Champions League qualifying win over Parma at Ibrox. Currently serves as head coach of Australia’s Under-23 side, a position he has held since 2022.

Tore Andre Flo (CF) - Still Rangers’ most expensive signing, the £12 million former Chelsea star is often referred to as one of the club’s biggest flops despite scoring 38 goals across two seasons in Glasgow. The Norwegian international left for Sunderland but struggled at the Stadium of Light and departed for Italy. Ended his career with Sogndal, the club he started his pro career at back in his homeland. Has worked as a loan player technical coach at Chelsea. Most recently served as Sogndal head coach in 2021, a role he filled for three years.

Andrei Kanchelskis (CF) - The Russian forward win titles at Rangers and Manchester United, while also having successful spells at both Everton and Fiorentina during his 20-year playing career. Has remained in football since retiring in 2006 and is manager of Russian second-tier outfit Dynamo Bryansk. Has also coached FC Jurmala (Latvia), Solyaris Moscow (Russia), Navbahor Namangan (Uzbekistan) and Muras United (Kyrgyzstan).

Maurice Ross (Sub) - Another youth system product, Ross made 108 appearances for Rangers and has spells in England, Norway and China before hanging up his boots in 2013. Transitioned into coaching, spending time at Egersunds IK, Vikingur and TB/FC Suoroy/Royn in the Faroe Islands. Managed Cowdenbeath between 2021 and 2023 and was most recently No.2 to ex-Ibrox team mate Charlie Adam at EFL League Two side Fleetwood Town.

Claudio Caniggia (Sub) - The Argentinian international and 1991 Copa America winner spent the latter part of his career in Scotland, playing for both Rangers and Dundee. Retired in 2004 and updates on his current whereabouts remain limited.

Stephen Hughes (Sub) - Climbed off the bench as a teenager to face Fenerbahce, the midfielder headed for Leicester City in search of more game time and played over 100 times for the Foxes. Had a fairly nomadic career thereafter, turning out for Motherwell, Norwich City, MK Dons, Aberdeen, East Fife and Dundee. Earned his solitary Scotland cap against Japan in the 2009 Kirin Cup.

UNUSED: Jesper Christiansen (GK), Billy Dodds, Russell Latapy, Kenny Miller