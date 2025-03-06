A roundup of the latest Celtic and Rangers news and transfer rumours.

The rumours and speculation are starting to fly as we approach the summer transfer window, especially with the ongoing takeover talks with Rangers.

We’ve taken a look at some of the latest news and transfer rumours as the end of the 2024/25 season comes into view.

European giants ‘working on’ potential move for Celtic regular

Celtic’s impressive roster continues to garner attention ahead of the summer transfer window and Alistair Johnston is one of the latest names to be thrown into the mix when it comes to rival interest.

According to InterLive, Inter are always looking ahead to the future and making sure they have options stacked and alternatives available for all competitions. Denzel Dumfries is a valuable asset to the Serie A side but they are ‘working on a possible replacement’ in the former of Celtic’s Alistair Johnston.

The report describes the interest as a ‘surprise name from Scotland’. Dumfries recently penned a new deal with Inter, so there are currently no doubts about his future but they are still planning a swoop for a solid replacement to keep the team fresh.

Johnston has attracted attention thanks to his four goals and nine assists in all competitions this season, while performing as a right-back. The report says the 26-year-old would not be viewed as an expensive option for Inter, with a quote of less than €10 million (£8m) to get a deal over the line.

Kris Boyd stresses what Rangers ‘need’ to move forward

Rangers are enduring a tough season but hopes are resting on their upcoming Europa League meeting with Fenerbahce. There’s a lot of news and speculation surrounding the Light Blues right now amid the reports of their potential takeover.

Kris Boyd has highlighted an area in particular that he feels his former side is lacking and has identified the Gers as being afraid of home fixtures, despite picking up their away form.

“I still think five or six leaders on the pitch are needed. When you come off the back of big European games or Celtic games, it's the other games or those away from Ibrox where you need your leaders to stand up. The worrying thing for Rangers right now is that they seem to have corrected that away form, but at Ibrox, the players look terrified. They're scared to get on the ball and make things happen,” Boyd told Sky Sports (via Record Sport).

“Rangers need to get leaders in that dressing room that not only do things properly every single day at the training ground, but also on the pitch as well. It's not all rosy and free flowing football. Sometimes you need to just dig in. This season especially, there has been a lot of games when as soon as things have got tough, a lot of players have been nowhere to be seen. Rangers need to get a few experienced leaders on the pitch.

“Rangers are a long way off them [Celtic], on and off the field. But it's not like in England where you've got five or six teams you still have to beat after a takeover. Rangers only have Celtic to beat and they've already done that this season. But they need to find consistency against the rest.”