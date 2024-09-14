Rangers manager Philippe Clement with captain James Tavernier at training on Friday. (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group) | (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group)

Philippe Clement has cleared the air surrounding James Tavernier’s future at Rangers.

After a 3-0 defeat to Celtic pre-international break, the captain was linked with moves to Turkey and Qatar. It’s not the first time this year he’s been rumoured to be on the move, with talk of big-money in Saudi Arabia last campaign.

Then it was Trabzonspor in Turkey over the summer, where ex-teammates Borna Barisic and John Lundstram. Now addressing the speculation ahead of a Premiersip clash with Dundee United, with the club having recently played a bounce game against Motherwell, Clement has said no offers are on the table.

He said: “I don't know what is real about all these rumours. There were no offers to the club in that way. In eight months, I've never seen a player making so many transfers because I read so many times that he was going to go there and there and there.

“H's still here and never came to my office saying 'I want to go.' There was never an offer in that way towards the club. So let's not talk too much about rumours.”

On his captain, Clement added: “The real captains are the ones who stand in front of the ship and to keep everything in a good way in the moment that it's difficult. So that's what he's been doing. He's been focusing on himself, on the team, training really hard.

“Playing in this Motherwell game also with the right mentality. Helping the new guys in their integration here and helping the young guys so I didn't see a difference in that way.”