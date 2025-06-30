Here is everything we know about Scotland striker Lawrence Shankland’s potential next move having previously been linked with Rangers

Rangers still have plenty of work to do in the summer transfer window as we approach the end of June having already secured the arrival of two new first team players.

Lyall Cameron was secured on a pre-contract agreement from Dundee earlier this year and joined up with his new teammates earlier this month. Also in the door at Ibrox is full back Max Aarons who has signed on loan from Bournemouth ahead of the new season.

There is expected to be some movement in the striker department this window with Cyriel Dessers and Hamza Igamane both being linked with moves away from Glasgow. One player who was previously touted as a future Rangers player was Scotland international Lawrence Shankland but is he a player that Rangers continue to monitor?

Lawrence Shankland contract latest as Hearts ‘stand firm’ on offer

As reported by our sister title the Edinburgh Evening News, Hearts are standing firm in their attempts to re-sign Lawrence Shankland after putting their best offer to the Scotland international striker. The Jambos have a contract offer on the table for their captain but no agreement has been reached as it stands and the 29-year old has remained in Scotland whilst the rest of the Hearts first-team squad are now at a pre-season training camp in Spain.

New head coach Derek McInnes is said to be keen on keeping a hold of the forward, who he previously worked with at Aberdeen, and the contract that is currently being offered would make him the highest paid player at Tynecastle. However, the Edinburgh club currently have no intention to increase the offer on the table, effectively putting Shankland in a ‘take it or leave it’ situation although communication lines between the two parties are said to still be open.

Who will Lawrence Shankland sign for if he leaves Hearts and are Rangers still interested?

According to the same reports, Shankland is not short of interest away from Scotland. The striker has clubs in both England and Saudi Arabia keeping tabs on him.

Rangers are not mentioned in the report from the Evening News and speculation a move to Ibrox has completely died down this summer. Last year he was the name most heavily linked with a move to Ibrox.

However, a move never materialised and in January it was suggested that the Gers’ would wait until the summer with a view to snapping up the striker on a free transfer. At the time of writing though, that doesn’t appear to be the case despite the Scotland international’s current availability.

New head coach Russell Martin is not long in the door at Ibrox and he and the recruitment team may very well have other targets in mind now. That being said, Shankland’s goal scoring record speaks for itself and he would also help the club’s home grown registration quota for their European squad under UEFA rules so their is still a lot to like for the Ibrox club if fresh interest did emerge.