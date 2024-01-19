The one time Arsenal youth prospect and former Ibrox favourite is now looking to guide the Yorkshire club back to the Premier League.

Former Rangers midfielder Glen Kamara is aiming for his first taste of English Premier League football next season by helping Leeds United earn promotion out of the EFL Championship and back to the top flight.

The 28-year old joined the Yorkshire club last summer after four and a half memorable seasons at Ibrox, having first made his mark with Dundee in the SPFL. Kamara's experience from his time with Rangers, winning league titles and playing European football, is helping him maintain his place in the first team at Elland Road with teenage sensation Archie Gray being used predominately at right back despite naturally being a central midfielder.

The 17-year old is establishing himself as a regular in Daniel Farke's first team and Kamara is hoping he can guide the England youth international and teach him a thing or two, the way he learned from one former Rangers hero. In an interview with our sister title the Yorkshire Evening Post, Kamara said on Gray: "Great talent and he's willing to learn you know, he's not someone who thinks he's got it all.

"You know, he's still willing to learn and yeah, hopefully I can pass on anything I've learned along my journey and what experience I have. There's a lot of young kids here but they're all really, really talented. They've shown a lot of good things this season and hopefully, they can keep on doing so."

The Finland international continued: "I feel like I've obviously learned on the way. It's probably a bit natural as well, but just watching other players, other midfielders along the way, I've watched a lot, a lot of football on my journey and I've learned a lot from different footballers and maybe just playing against other people as well.