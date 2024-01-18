Motherwell will be without one of their key stars for the second half of the season as they fight to survival in the Scottish Premiership

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Scottish Premiership side Motherwell have been handed a huge blow in their mission to beat the drop this season after top scorer Mika Biereth was recalled from his loan spell by Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta.

The Denmark under-21 international enjoyed a fruitful stint at Fir Park in the first half of the season, bagging 11 goal involvements in 15 matches having overcome a knee niggle early on in the campaign.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from GlasgowWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 20-year-old forward, described as a 'direct number nine' type, is likely to be loaned out again in January and the Sheffield Star understands that he is a top target for English side Sheffield Wednesday.

The South Yorkshire side are currently battling for survival in the Championship with just 22 points from their opening 27 games . The Owls looked dead and buried in the relegation battler earlier in the campaign, but have been much improved in terms of form since the arrival of manager Danny Rohl, who was amongst the nominees for December’s Manager of the Month. Despite their upturn in form, Wednesday are still four points adrift of safety and Biereth’s arrival could come as a huge boost to the team's hopes of beating the drop.

Motherwell manager Stuart Ketwell has admitted that the decision to recall Biereth has come as a huge surprise as it was initially anticipated that he would stay with the club for the remainder of the season.

Reacting to the news, Ketwell said: "It’s a major, major disappointment. This was a little bit unexpected. They believe there’s an opportunity to send him to another club that takes him that step beyond where we are just now."

Advertisement

Advertisement

Motherwell will hope that another striker can step up in his absence to help the team remain in the top-flight. The Steelmen are currently just two points ahead of the relegation places, having played two games more than Ross County.