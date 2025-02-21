Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Leeds United response to Rangers takeover chat has been aired.

Leeds United boss Daniel Farke has addressed the talk that his club chairman could become a Rangers powerbroker.

The Elland Road side are chaired by Paraag Marathe, who is the driving force behind 49ers Enterprises that own the English Championship side. They are the investment wing of the San Francisco 49ers NFL franchise and he is believed to be a key part of negotiations which could bring in major changes to Rangers.

A takeover of Rangers involving the 49ers' investment is “expected to be completed between April and June, sources close to negotiations” have told the BBC. What this means for both clubs is unknown at this stage but it is likely to entail a strong financial footing for Rangers to work off.

Currently top of the Championship, Leeds are aiming for the Premier League under boss Farke and American ownership. The boss himself, however, is not bothered by the chatter and instead is focusing on what he can achieve with his current club rather than be bothered by matters elsewhere.

Farke said in his press conference ahead of a clash with West Brom at Elland Road on Saturday. He said: “I don’t have 1% of energy to waste on about speculation or anything else

“It doesn’t distract us what happens at other clubs. We want to create something special here & all our energy goes to that.”

Marathe has already told Leeds United that he demands success, in a guide to the type of expectations he could set upon Rangers. He told Farke at the start of the season that a return to the Premier League had to happen at some stage, telling Sky Sports: “Every year is critical. This season is critical but I'm more confident because we have more time to execute our plan and to make sure our squad looks exactly like it needs to look.

“It's also critical because Leeds United deserves to be in the Premier League. The Premier League needs Leeds United in it - it just belongs. The league is better with us in it and that is where we're going to go. It's critical because it is what it is supposed to look like.”