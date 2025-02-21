The Leeds United finance tactic that could be heading for Rangers as route to keeping Igamane and co made clear by expert
Rangers have been told that potential new owners 49ers Enterprises will be difficult to negotiate with when they look to sell their top players.
Finance expert and author Dan Plumley has revealed how the US consortium, who also have full ownership of English Championship club Leeds United after completing a £170 million takeover deal in 2023, has outlined the Yorkshire’s side plan of keeping a hold of their prized assets.
Leeds were able to fend off transfer interest in attacker Mateo Joseph after opting against making any new signings in the January window.
One player that Rangers have already been tipped to make a significant profit on in the near future is Moroccan forward Hamza Igamane, who is reportedly under consideration by a number of Premier League sides, most notably from Everton. In addition, Brazilian left-back Jefte has also attracted interest from Chelsea.
However, Plumley insists Leeds’ track record of playing hardball proves there won’t be much room for manoeuvre with US group when it comes to player sales.
He told MOT Leeds News: “This is the other side of the coin. In January, that is what is really important and something we don’t speak about enough.
“It’s not just about the players that you bring in, but it’s about the players you keep and you keep that consistency in the squad and if they’re doing well, actually, holding on to some of those players is as much of a win in a January transfer window as it is new incomings.
“It shows that the owners are prepared to play hardball and are not going to let players go just because the money is there because keeping that squad together could get them up and that’s a positive.”
