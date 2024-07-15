Leeds United friendly added to Rangers pre-season schedule ahead of Man Utd test

Archie Gray and Daniel Farke, Manager of Leeds United | Getty Images

Gers manager Philippe Clement has confirmed some of his first-team squad will take on an extra friendly against the EFL Championship side

Rangers have added an extra pre-season friendly to their busy summer schedule as Philippe Clement confirmed his side will play a bounce game with Leeds United this week.

The Ibrox boss has revealed that half of his first-team squad will be utilised against a second string select from the English Championship side in a behind-closed-doors match on Tuesday after the Light Blues returned to Glasgow following a gruelling week of training during their camp in the Netherlands. The other half of his team will instead take part in back-to-back intense training sessions.

A 0-0 draw with Belgian outfit Standard Liege was followed by a 2-1 defeat to Dutch giants Ajax in their two pre-arranged friendlies during the week-long trip. More importantly, a number of players got some vital game time under their belt as they step up preparations ahead of the new season, which begins on August 3.

Rangers had announced a glamour friendly against Manchester United at Murrayfield Stadium along with games against Birmingham City at St Andrews and Union Berlin in the German capital as part of their warm-up programme last month, but the clash with Leeds was not public knowledge.

Asked to outline plans for his side upon their return to Scotland, Clement told Rangers TV: “Tomorrow it will be a day off, I think everybody needs it because we have been working two weeks without a free day and everybody needs some energy. On Tuesday, it will be training for part of the group and part of the group will play a game against the second team of Leeds and then we are going to build towards the game on Saturday against Manchester United.

“On tactical things and also the physical level to raise it again. One part of the team will have the game to do that, the other part they will have two really intensive sessions on Tuesday and Wednesday that they will maybe go off the pitch on their knees. And then on Thursday/Friday to go down a bit to create some freshness towards the Manchester United game and to focus on everything - the physical level, the tactical things, the technical things and on the mental things to improve.”

It remains to be seen if James Tavernier, Oscar Cortes and Todd Cantwell will be involved, with the trio sitting out of their match against Ajax last Saturday. Cortes was left out as a precaution, while Tavernier and Cantwell and both carrying minor injuries. The game will present striker Danilo with another opportunity to get some valuable minutes into the legs after making his long-awaited return to action after a seven month absence.