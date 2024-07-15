Cyriel Dessers of Rangers has confirmed he wants to stay at the club amid transfer speculation | Getty Images

The much-maligned Nigerian frontman has expressed his desire to stay at Ibrox

Cyriel Dessers has confessed that there is “interest” in his services - but the Rangers striker expects to still be at Ibrox beyond the summer transfer window.

The Nigerian international - who scored 22 goals in 54 appearances during a productive debut season last term - has been strongly linked with several European clubs in recent weeks. The 29-year-old was reportedly in ‘talks’ with Greek side PAOK Salonika and was also linked with Serie A outfit Cagliari.

GlasgowWorld understands the Light Blues are hopeful of earning a larger fee than the £4.5million they splashed out to bring him to Govan last summer. Dessers faced intense criticism during the opening months of the campaign due to his lack of killer instinct in front of goal at various times and has yet to win over a large section of the Gers fanbase.

Questions marks over his position in Philippe Clement’s side have intensified in the last couple of days after the Belgian boss confirmed they would need to sell players in order to freshen up his squad with more experienced additions.

Now Dessers has moved to address speculation about his future by admitting he would prefer to remain with Rangers after expressing happiness at being in Glasgow. “I am very happy here, so I would like to stay,” he told Dutch outlet Ziggo Sports following the conclusion of the club’s pre-season training camp in the Netherlands. “There is some interest, but my intention is to stay and then we will see what happens.”

Amid rumours that he could be forced to sell to free up funds, Clement said: “That’s the reality that the board told me a few months ago. I know this, the recruitment team knows this also. This is the reality of the club. I had other expectations when I came in, in October, I have to say. But I know the reality now. I am very motivated to build the club and help in that.”

It’s thought that clubs in Saudi Arabia, Spain and France are also monitoring the striker’s situation, just 12 months after he arrived in Scotland from Italian side Cremonese.