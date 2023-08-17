Glen Kamara has been backed for a move to Leeds United as transfer rumours rumble on.

Leeds have been heavily linked with the Rangers star this summer as they embark upon a Championship season, but the Gers have managed to hold on to their long-serving midfielder so far. Kamara has been key for Rangers over the last few years having arrived in 2019, racking up more than 100 league appearances.

Rangers boss Michael Beale recently said ‘There’s nothing in that,’ when asked about a possible Kamara move to Leeds, though he did add the caveat of ‘at the moment,’ well aware that there is still plenty of time remaining in the transfer window.

In the meantime, former Rangers and Leeds star Ross McCormack has been speaking to the Daily Mail, backing Kamara to be a success in the Championship should he make the move.

“Every single game Glen plays he’s at least a 7.5 out of 10, he doesn’t give the ball away and he’d give them great stability,” said the former Scotland international.

“Leeds have a great young talent in Archie Gray and he’d benefit from having someone like Glen alongside him. Glen has played nearly every game for Finland since the last European Championships - he’s got over 50 caps - and played regularly for Rangers in Europe, what he can pass on to young players like Gray is invaluable. He’s more than good enough for the level.”

McCormack added: “I experienced it first hand when I went to Fulham and they had been relegated,’ says McCormack. ‘We were playing Ipswich away in the Championship but half the team just didn’t want to be there. There were eight or nine who would have walked into the first team but they just didn’t want to play, all they wanted to do was leave. It’s hard.

“Leeds look like they’re going through the same scenario and Farke needs to keep the dressing room together to build for promotion. I feel sorry for Farke as he has inherited the situation. That’s where someone like Glen would be a great addition for him. He’d have a steadying influence, a good pro that could lead by example and help keep everyone together.