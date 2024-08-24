Cyriel Dessers of Rangers celebrates after he scores the opening goal | Getty Images

The Rangers manager was effusive in his praise for Cyriel Dessers and Rabbi Matondo after his side’s 6-0 thrashing of Ross County

Philippe Clement believes his Rangers side are “on the right track” after their thumping 6-0 win over Ross County filled them with confidence ahead of next weekend’s Old Firm showdown at Celtic Park.

Two goals and two assists from exit-linked Rabbi Matondo and a brace from Cyriel Dessers had the Ibrox side in cruise control at Hampden Park, while Tom Lawrence and substitute Danilo rounded off an emphatic victory over the Staggies on an afternoon full of positives for the Light Blues.

Clement reckons his team are now starting to show signs of real improvement at a crucial point in the season heading into the first derby encounter of the campaign with Celtic next Sunday and singled out the contribution of Dessers as a prime example of a player who has had to cop a lot of flak from supporters and pundits but has clamped his critics with another standout display.

Cyriel Dessers of Rangers celebrates with James Tavernier after he scores his team's third goal | Getty Images

Asked about what aspects of the win pleased him most, Clement told Rangers TV: “A lot of things because it’s about all the details we’ve been working on for weeks, months. You see a young, talented team who are getting to know each other better and better. They’re starting to understand all the finer details better as well. And you get good results if the efficiency is there. It was there and it could’ve been more also today.

“You see more and more of the football we want to play, with a lot of movement off the ball and people being in the right positions. So I’m very glad about that. Two goals for Cyriel, I think there’s a big difference from six months ago to the way he makes runs now, how he finds the spaces. Also with Rabbi for example... working on things in front of goal. He’s decisive and gets two assists. It’s difficult to give credit to just those two players because there are a lot of players making a good evolution in the last couple of months.

“We need to continue in that way in the next weeks and months and keep this hunger and desire to become better. That’s crucial for me. I’m not satisfied with one result, I want players to always strive to do better and not concede goals. Keeping the zero is also a very, very important part. That’s the only way to grow as a team.”

Quizzed specifically on Dessers’ impact, Clement added: “Yes, for sure he deserves (appreciation from the fans). He’s doing a very good job. This is the best Cyriel that I’ve seen in his career until now and he’s somebody whose hungry to play for this shirt, hungry to learn and become better. You can see in several details that he’s improving by watching the videos back and talking through it.”