Leeds Utd and Liverpool icon delivers ‘deep down’ Rangers title admission which could take edge off treble hopes
Gary McAllister believes winning a domestic cup double would be a step in the right direction for Rangers - but insists Philippe Clement and his players will want to complete a clean sweep of trophies by lifting the Premiership title as well.
Having already locked away League Cup silverware in the Ibrox trophy room back in December, the Light Blues will bid to get their hands on further accolades after booking their spot in next month’s Scottish Cup Final courtesy of a 2-0 win over Hearts at Hampden Park last Sunday.
They will face Glasgow rivals Celtic in a first Old Firm final since 2002, while also battling out the league title race with Brendan Rodgers’ side. Rangers sit three points behind the Hoops with five post-split games to play. And with the Govan outfit hunting for all three domestic prizes this term, McAllister reckons winning the league should be the main priority “deep down”.
Whilst their hopes of a Treble appear slim as things stand, a domestic double remains a distinct possibility. And former Scotland international - who knows exactly what is required to taste success having won the old First Division title with Leeds United in 1992 believes the campaign would be tinged with disappointment if they failed to clinch the league crown.
“I think the barometer is always the league,” admitted Steven Gerrard’s former assistant, who helped deliver title No.55 in season 2020/21. “Winning trophies is really, really difficult, even for the big clubs. When you win a trophy it’s always a good thing but I think the big clubs are always judged on league titles. There’s something about winning the league. It’s just up another level.”
Asked if a domestic cup double would show signs of progress under Clement, McAllister responded: “I think so, but deep down everybody behind the scenes, the players, the management staff, the owners, the chief executives and the chairman and stuff, they’ll still be chasing winning the league.
“It brings back memories of when Steven and I and the team came up from south of the border to take over. We were quite a bit behind Celtic so we were given a bit of time but winning that league was very key. We didn’t have any great success in the cups but getting that title was the big thing.”
