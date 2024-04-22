Rangers defender Leon Balogun was picked ahead of Connor Goldson to start and admits it took him by surprise.

Ally McCoist has branded Rangers defender Leon Balogun the best centre-back at Ibrox - admitting he will have every right to feel aggrieved if he’s left out of the starting XI against St Mirren this weekend.

And the experienced stand-in Gers stopper - making his return following a sickness bug last week - seized his big opportunity to impress and prove he is worthy of a contract extension by putting in a commanding display alongside John Souttar to help the Govan club set up a May 25 showdown with Old Firm rivals Celtic.

Balogun declared he was pleased to put a few “horrible weeks” behind him and McCoist, who was on commentary duty for the semi-final tie, is adamant Balogun deserves to retain his place for the remaining five post-split fixtures.

Looking ahead to the first of those games, away to St Mirren on Sunday, McCoist said: “The one thing to come of this now is I think Butland will play the next game, Balogun will play his next game and Dessers will also. I don’t think you can leave Balogun out now.”

Fellow pundit Alan Hutton was in agreement, stating: “I was just speaking about it as the game finished. If that’s me and I’ve come into a semi-final and played like that and you come to the next game and you’re not playing, you’re raging. You’re chapping the manager’s door.”

McCoist then proceeded to fire a warning to Goldson, stating: “I take it a step further. I say Balogun on that performance today is his No.1 centre-back. Goldson might get back in but it’ll be for Souttar.”

It comes after Balogun - in his second spell at Ibrox - expressed his surprise at receiving the nod ahead of defensive mainstay Goldson. Asked if it was a shock to learn he would be starting, the 35-year-old responded: “Yes, because of the quick turnaround of the games. But then from yesterday's session I knew, and it was just about preparing well and having a good start to the game.

“At this club, it felt like we had a few horrible weeks and it's been two games only, obviously very important games, but within a week. So I think it was very important to bounce back against a team that has put in good performances in every game we have played this season so far.